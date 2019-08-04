Geode Capital Management Has Upped Progressive (PGR) Stake; CIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT AG ZUG ORDINARY (CFRHF) Shorts Up By 0.61%

CIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT AG ZUG ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:CFRHF) had an increase of 0.61% in short interest. CFRHF’s SI was 1.76M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.61% from 1.75 million shares previously. With 900 avg volume, 1957 days are for CIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT AG ZUG ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:CFRHF)’s short sellers to cover CFRHF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $83.95. About 428 shares traded. Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRHF) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Geode Capital Management Llc increased Progressive Corp (PGR) stake by 21.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Geode Capital Management Llc acquired 1.63 million shares as Progressive Corp (PGR)’s stock rose 5.29%. The Geode Capital Management Llc holds 9.11 million shares with $655.61 million value, up from 7.48 million last quarter. Progressive Corp now has $46.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $79.76. About 1.65 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results

More notable recent Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRHF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Richemont: Reasonably Priced Thanks To A Strong Net Cash Position – Seeking Alpha” on June 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Richemont: A Forgotten Luxury Retailer With A Net Cash Position – Seeking Alpha” published on February 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “LVMH And Richemont Comparative Analysis (Video And Podcast) – Seeking Alpha” on February 24, 2019. More interesting news about Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRHF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Richemont: A Dark Hour For Watches – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2016 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Richemont: Capital Allocation And Value Creation Par Excellence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 11, 2018.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company has market cap of $48.17 billion. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other divisions. It has a 16.3 P/E ratio. The firm designs, makes, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, and accessories, as well as clothing and leather goods.

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) stake by 44,208 shares to 932,623 valued at $66.20M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) stake by 156,908 shares and now owns 3.48 million shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,108 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Cetera Ltd Co holds 3,410 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alyeska Inv Group Incorporated LP holds 0.59% or 582,775 shares in its portfolio. Field & Main Fincl Bank holds 75 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 48,575 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Quantbot Lp holds 0.45% or 65,080 shares. C Holdg A S stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Moreover, Lateef Mngmt Lp has 3.63% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 297,196 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma stated it has 859,993 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Mngmt holds 652,931 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Lc accumulated 53,327 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Natl Pension owns 707,069 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust holds 0.12% or 34,337 shares in its portfolio. Liberty Mgmt stated it has 0.48% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Among 8 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Progressive had 16 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, May 17 by UBS. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $75 target in Thursday, February 14 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, April 17. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 1 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 29 by UBS. Raymond James maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Thursday, July 25 with “Strong Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 13 by B. Riley & Co. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, March 13. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Thursday, February 28.