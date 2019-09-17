Geode Capital Management Has Upped Holding in Enbridge (ENB) as Share Value Declined; Ares Management Boosted Its Whitehorse Fin (WHF) Stake by $1.48 Million as Stock Value Declined

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 12.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 250,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 2.26M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.36M, up from 2.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $35.16. About 2.58 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Income Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge expects to complete two big U.S. natgas pipelines in 2018; 03/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge has hired RBC to sell western Canadian gas gathering and processing assets; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR THE RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 17/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Enbridge Rtgs Not Afctd By Corp. Simplification; 06/04/2018 – $ENB.CA: Enbridge Line 5 shut down before investigation into whether boat caused Mackinac oil spill; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS US$1.120B SALE OF U.S. MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ASSETS BEING CONTRIBUTED BY ENBRIDGE TO JV INCLUDE ALL OF ENBRIDGE’S CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge receives bids as high as C$4.5 bln for Canada midstream assets

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Whitehorse Fin Inc (WHF) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 113,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% . The institutional investor held 577,947 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.95M, up from 464,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Whitehorse Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.23 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.98. About 86,140 shares traded or 21.10% up from the average. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) has declined 4.30% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.30% the S&P500. Some Historical WHF News: 23/05/2018 – WHITE HORSE BHD WHSE.KL – YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 4.2 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 142.6 MLN RGT; 09/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14.50; 12/03/2018 WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution; 29/03/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $14.50; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Four, Affirms Two WhiteHorse VI Ltd. Rtgs; 08/05/2018 – WhiteHorse Finance 1Q EPS 68c; 08/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC – QTRLY SHR $0.68

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $413.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acco Brands Corp (NYSE:ACCO) by 62,041 shares to 1.32 million shares, valued at $10.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 56,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.59 million shares, and cut its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO).

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Top Dividend-Growth Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 16, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Which Is a Better Dividend Stock for 2020: Enbridge (TSX:ENB) or Fortis (TSX:FTS)? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 23, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Trans Mountain to Face New Challenges: Should Investors Give Up on the Industry and Sell Enbridge (TSX:ENB)? – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Enbridge Inc (ENB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oil shippers vent over Enbridge’s proposed Mainline overhaul – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.4 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.43, from 3.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 6 investors sold WHF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.27 million shares or 30.96% less from 3.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 34,919 shares in its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co owns 0% invested in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) for 1,660 shares. Advisory Research Inc stated it has 0.02% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Citadel Advisors Ltd Co holds 12,083 shares. Eagle Glob Advisors Lc holds 13,260 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Legal & General Group Plc accumulated 106,797 shares or 0% of the stock. Telemus Lc holds 10,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 12,170 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.07% invested in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) for 296,029 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 16,636 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock has 0% invested in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Raymond James And holds 0% or 101,168 shares in its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.02% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 135,834 shares.

More notable recent WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 18, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 18, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Form 8-K WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. For: Sep 13 – StreetInsider.com” published on September 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “26 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “WhiteHorse Finance: This 6.50% Baby Bond Has Begun Trading On The Nasdaq – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) CEO Stuart Aronson on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Ares Management Llc, which manages about $35.87 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 209,532 shares to 70,437 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Solar Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 214,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,513 shares, and cut its stake in Penantpark Invt Corp (NASDAQ:PNNT).