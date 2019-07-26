Geode Capital Management Has Trimmed Ttm Technologies (TTMI) Holding by $1.50 Million; Valuation Declined; Comcast New (CMCSA) Position Held by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 23.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc bought 10,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,240 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 47,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.61. About 25.66M shares traded or 41.14% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 12/04/2018 – Comcast Business and Dine Brands Global, Inc. Partner to Drive Innovation in Casual Dining Restaurant Industry; 07/05/2018 – RT @JCMcCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: No Final Decision Has Been Made on Offer for Fox; 04/04/2018 – CHARTER, COMCAST & COX TO FORM NEW GROUP TO SELL NATIONAL; 21/05/2018 – UK government does not intend to block Comcast-Sky deal; 08/05/2018 – Comcast would probably covet Sky, Star and Hulu; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Makes Bid for Sky (Video); 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUB; 26/04/2018 – TCI FUND MANAGEMENT HAS SOLD OUT OF COMCAST CORP. AND BOUGHT A STAKE IN RUPERT MURDOCH’S 21ST CENTURY FOX INC – BLOOMBERG CITING; 11/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: House Speaker Paul Ryan won’t run for re-election – NBC News

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ttm Technologies (TTMI) by 9.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 136,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.25M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.66 million, down from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ttm Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $973.41 million market cap company. The stock decreased 8.43% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $9.23. About 1.59M shares traded or 41.78% up from the average. TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) has declined 32.13% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TTMI News: 09/05/2018 – TTM Technologies: James K. Bass Resigns From Board; 02/05/2018 – TTM TECH SEES 2Q REV. $700M TO $750.0M, EST. $652.2M; 16/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – TTM Tech Short-Interest Ratio Rises 32% to 18 Days; 10/04/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. Receives Excellent Supplier Award From United Automotive Electronic Systems Co., Ltd; 23/04/2018 – DJ TTM Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTMI); 02/05/2018 – TTM Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys 1.6% of TTM Tech; 23/03/2018 TTM Tech Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – TTM Technologies Expects This Transaction to Be Immediately Accretive to non-GAAP Earnings

More notable recent TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why TTM Technologies, Inc. Shares Have Jumped Nearly 14% Higher Today – Motley Fool” on August 02, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “TTM Technologies, Inc. Expands Syracuse, NY Location and Implements Flexible Work Schedule – GlobeNewswire” published on September 27, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “TTM Celebrated the Grand Opening of Denver West, CO – GlobeNewswire” on February 21, 2017. More interesting news about TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate TTM Technologies (TTMI) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold TTMI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 111.91 million shares or 1.64% more from 110.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gp reported 11.08M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al owns 37,700 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James & Associate has invested 0% in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). Nordea Invest Mgmt, Sweden-based fund reported 403,635 shares. Globeflex Cap Lp holds 0.08% or 31,983 shares. Eqis Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) for 16,585 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 462,499 shares stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, a Sweden-based fund reported 140,700 shares. Everence Cap Management reported 16,420 shares. Gru One Trading Ltd Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 7,858 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 35,737 shares in its portfolio. Cs Mckee LP reported 0.06% in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). Moreover, Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) for 327,369 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) for 39 shares.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Community Bank System Inc (NYSE:CBU) by 45,265 shares to 599,639 shares, valued at $35.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heidrick & Struggles Intl (NASDAQ:HSII) by 20,398 shares in the quarter, for a total of 370,108 shares, and has risen its stake in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC).

Analysts await TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 104.62% or $0.68 from last year’s $0.65 per share. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by TTM Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Fincl Corp In has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Cidel Asset Mgmt accumulated 18,300 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.05% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp New York invested 0.18% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Brandywine Comm stated it has 36,840 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Duncker Streett holds 0.89% or 96,689 shares in its portfolio. Diker Limited Company holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 8,558 shares. Accredited Invsts holds 5,644 shares. Df Dent And Commerce holds 137,608 shares. Cleararc invested in 0.82% or 109,596 shares. Buckhead Lc holds 3.34% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 268,152 shares. Avalon Lc holds 0.62% or 680,991 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap invested 0.83% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 6.29M were reported by Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc. Cubic Asset Mngmt Llc owns 21,025 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $10.21 million activity.