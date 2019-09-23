Geode Capital Management Has Trimmed Sina (SINA) Holding By $317,436; RATOS AB SHS-B ORDINARY SHARES (RTOBF) SI Decreased By 0.25%

RATOS AB SHS-B ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RTOBF) had a decrease of 0.25% in short interest. RTOBF’s SI was 792,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.25% from 794,500 shares previously. It closed at $2.52 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased Sina Corp (SINA) stake by 3.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 7,558 shares as Sina Corp (SINA)’s stock declined 38.25%. The Geode Capital Management Llc holds 211,449 shares with $9.08 million value, down from 219,007 last quarter. Sina Corp now has $2.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $42.21. About 339,053 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q EPS 38c; 23/03/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MIN: COURTESY ON ONE SIDE ONLY LASTS SO LONG:SINA; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 24/05/2018 – Standard (HK): Sina eyeing secondary listing; 13/05/2018 – Sina News: Express rail line completed in northeast China; 26/04/2018 – Signal: Masked gunmen kidnap an employee from Eben Sina Hospital in Al-Rashidiya; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 14/05/2018 – GREENWOODS EXITED TAL, SINA, HZNP IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold SINA shares while 48 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 42.59 million shares or 5.43% more from 40.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Group Inc Inc Nv owns 44,062 shares. Atria Investments Llc accumulated 15,977 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Nomura Holdings holds 90,599 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs has 141 shares. Conning has 146,316 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Matthews Interest Capital Mngmt Lc owns 0.36% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 185,200 shares. Blair William And Com Il reported 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Destination Wealth Management accumulated 0% or 885 shares. 453,581 are owned by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.03% or 48,865 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invests Company Limited invested in 64,887 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Maverick Limited owns 98,840 shares. Camarda Financial Advsrs Lc owns 8 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt invested 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA).

More notable recent SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Investigate SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) At US$45.05? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “An Arbitrage Opportunity Around Sina And Weibo – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Correctly Evaluating SINA’s Worth – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Recovery In Sight For Sinaâ€™s Revenues? – Forbes” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why SINA Stock Sank 36% in May – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Geode Capital Management Llc increased Turning Point Brands Inc stake by 7,496 shares to 108,773 valued at $5.33 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) stake by 43,644 shares and now owns 587,061 shares. Ashland Global Holdings Inc was raised too.

Analysts await SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 43.55% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SINA’s profit will be $24.34 million for 30.15 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by SINA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.05% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ratos AB (OTCMKTS:publ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Berenberg upgrades Swedish telecoms – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alfa Laval wins SEK165M pumping orders – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Charlotte’s Web: Investing Now For The Future – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Ratos AB (OTCMKTS:publ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Telia updates on EC’s Bonnier deal review – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Emerald Health: Squandering Away Early Advantage – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Ratos AB is a private equity firm specializing in buyouts, turnarounds, add on acquisitions, and middle market transactions. The company has market cap of $895.66 million. The firm does not invest in early stages and in companies that operate in the arms industry, pornography, or are detrimental to the environment. It currently has negative earnings. It seeks to invest in unlisted large and medium sized companies.