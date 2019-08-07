Geode Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stake as Shares Rose; Steinberg Asset Management Stake In Xpo Logistics (XPO) Was Raised

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 8,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 830,043 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288.98M, down from 838,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $340.83. About 367,759 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 23/03/2018 – The New League: Ulta Beauty’s Masstige Players; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 1st; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Posts 21 Percent Sales Jump for Fiscal 2017; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $375 MLN IN FISCAL 2018; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 30/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ul; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 63.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 14,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The hedge fund held 37,680 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 23,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $67.45. About 331,410 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 19/03/2018 – Press Release: XPO Logistics to Launch Drive XPO Mobile Technology in Europe; 23/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Advances to Number 67 on Ranking of Largest U.S. Employers; 17/05/2018 – XPO Logistics Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics eyes up to $8bn in deals; 23/03/2018 – Hold XPO Logistics – it’s best in class, says @JimCramer; 11/04/2018 – Miami Teamsters At XPO Logistics End Successful One-Day Strike; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: XPO LOGISTICS WORLDWIDE v. US [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #18-1202 – 2018-03-07; 24/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches New Flexible Distribution Model for Omnichannel Retail and E-Commerce Customers; 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America; 14/05/2018 – Drivers at XPO in Erie, PA Seek Teamster Representation

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 earnings per share, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $166.49M for 30.54 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jaffetilchin Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,578 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Fil Ltd has 0% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Sumitomo Life Insurance has 1,929 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc, Arizona-based fund reported 2,014 shares. Quantum invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). First American Bankshares accumulated 598 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership holds 1.41% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 365,814 shares. Moreover, Origin Asset Llp has 0.39% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 13,250 shares. Services Inc Wi invested in 4,444 shares or 1.7% of the stock. Regent Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 578 shares. Winslow Asset Incorporated stated it has 22,149 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Comm has 0.01% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 4,212 shares. Moreover, Diversified Trust has 0.02% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Pcj Investment Counsel owns 0.07% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 2,300 shares. Vanguard Group stated it has 5.87 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) Eyes Cosmetic Business With Lady Gaga Products – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Apple, Chipotle, Costco, Exxon, Netflix, Qualcomm, Ulta, US Bancorp and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Picks Ahead of Q2 Earnings on Soaring Consumer Confidence – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Things Ulta Beauty Wants You to Know – Nasdaq” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “HIBB or ULTA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National General Hldgs (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 90,908 shares to 928,042 shares, valued at $22.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 20,194 shares in the quarter, for a total of 438,026 shares, and has risen its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Steinberg Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $110.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 27,850 shares to 80,316 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,407 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.