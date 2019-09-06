Geode Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Position; Intrepid Capital Management Boosted Cubic Com (CUB) Stake By $807,240

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) stake by 0.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 7,276 shares as Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC)’s stock rose 6.34%. The Geode Capital Management Llc holds 1.72M shares with $128.83 million value, down from 1.72M last quarter. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc now has $12.15B valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $92.22. About 95,429 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 20/03/2018 – Metrolinx, Jacobs Team Release Feasibility Study on Hydrogen-Powered Train Technology; 25/05/2018 – MEDIBIO LTD – FIRST-PHASE CONTRACT EXTENDS MEDIBIO’S ENGAGEMENT WITH JACOB’S BEYOND ASIA PACIFIC; 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $72; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q Adj EPS $1.00; 16/03/2018 – QCOM SAYS CAN BE NO ASSURANCE JACOBS CAN, WILL MAKE PROPOSAL; 31/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – AWARDED $65 MLN ONE-YEAR CONTRACT; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.00-Adj EPS $4.40; 22/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP – AWARDED CONTRACT FOR A PRE-FEASIBILITY STUDY, WITH OPTION OF PROCEEDING TO DETAILED FEASIBILITY STUDY, FOR KPC, UNITS; 09/03/2018 QUALCOMM INC – PAUL JACOBS TO CONTINUE TO SERVE ON BOARD; EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ROLE DISCONTINUED; 08/05/2018 – EWINGCOLE SAYS JACOBS-EWINGCOLE JV SIGNED 5-YR, $99 MLN IDIQ CONTRACT FOR MILITARY FACILITY CONSTRUCTION PROJECT SERVICES

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased Cubic Corp Com (CUB) stake by 182.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Intrepid Capital Management Inc acquired 14,415 shares as Cubic Corp Com (CUB)’s stock rose 17.90%. The Intrepid Capital Management Inc holds 22,293 shares with $1.25M value, up from 7,878 last quarter. Cubic Corp Com now has $2.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $68.01. About 27,718 shares traded. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 0.45% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 03/05/2018 – Cubic to Showcase Advanced Training Solutions at SOFEX 2018; 19/04/2018 – Cubic Agrees to Sell its Training Services Business for Approximately $135 Million; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CUBIC 3Q ADJ EBITDA FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 19/04/2018 – CUBIC TO SELL TRAINING SERVICES FOR ABOUT $135M; 19/04/2018 – CUBIC TO SELL TRAINING SERVICES BUSINESS FOR ABOUT $135M; 23/05/2018 – Cubic to Integrate Atlanta’s Xpress Next-Generation Bus Fareboxes with MARTA Breeze Back Office; 21/03/2018 – CUBIC,JOHN LAING GROUP CLOSES FINANCING WITH MBTA FOR PAYMENTS; 19/04/2018 – CUBIC TO SELL TRAINING SERVICES BUSINESS TO VALIANT INTEGRATED; 20/03/2018 – CUBIC GLOBAL DEFENSE TO GET OVER $185M CONTRACT AWARD; 02/05/2018 – CUBIC 2Q EBITDA $11.40

More notable recent Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s why Cubic Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CUB) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cubic Corp (CUB) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cubic Corporation 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Slack Technologies (WORK), Tesla and Lyft Have In Common? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Cubic (NYSE:CUB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cubic has $7400 highest and $70 lowest target. $72’s average target is 5.87% above currents $68.01 stock price. Cubic had 8 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 5 by Canaccord Genuity.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $531,579 activity. GUILES EDWIN A bought 2,716 shares worth $162,417. 167 Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) shares with value of $9,904 were bought by EDWARDS JAMES R. WARNER JOHN H JR had bought 5,000 shares worth $301,250. $7,196 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) was bought by Aga Anshooman on Wednesday, May 8. On Wednesday, May 8 FELDMANN BRADLEY H bought $40,787 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) or 697 shares. HARRISON MARK bought $10,025 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CUB shares while 41 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.43% less from 28.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.02% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Rhumbline Advisers reported 90,094 shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) for 7,654 shares. Aperio Group Ltd invested in 9,999 shares or 0% of the stock. Advsr Asset Inc owns 33,638 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) or 5,619 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.02% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). 142,531 were reported by Pinnacle Associates. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.01% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 11,528 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Llc has 0% invested in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). 233,972 are held by Fmr Limited Liability Corporation. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) for 1,301 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Llc holds 58,024 shares. Rodgers Brothers holds 0.56% or 34,775 shares in its portfolio.

Geode Capital Management Llc increased Docusign Inc stake by 34,230 shares to 457,647 valued at $23.72M in 2019Q1. It also upped Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) stake by 38,049 shares and now owns 374,618 shares. Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Family Office Limited holds 9,125 shares. Legal General Plc owns 825,706 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg Corporation holds 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) or 1,050 shares. Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). The Switzerland-based Swiss Bankshares has invested 0.04% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Moreover, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Liability Corp has 0.17% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 36,520 shares. 26,030 were reported by Security Natl Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia. The Illinois-based Group Incorporated One Trading LP has invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Front Barnett Assocs Ltd Co has invested 3.05% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). British Columbia stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.04% or 227,625 shares in its portfolio. Dupont reported 5,118 shares. Manchester Mngmt Ltd accumulated 41 shares. Wetherby Asset Management Inc reported 0.03% stake. Granite Prtnrs Limited Liability Company reported 147,387 shares.

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Jacobs completes filtration plant in Singapore – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Jacobs Engineering (JEC) Secures Contract for Wetland/Electro-Coagulation Treatment Facility at Superfund Site in Washington State – StreetInsider.com” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Jacobs Completes New State-Of-The-Art Filtration Plant for PUB in Singapore – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Jacobs to acquire Wood’s Nuclear Business – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, down 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. JEC’s profit will be $164.74M for 18.44 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.