Geode Capital Management Has Trimmed Gaming And Leisure Propertie (GLPI) Stake by $1.94 Million; Stock Value Declined; Denbury Res (DNR) Stock Value Declined While Soros Fund Management Raised Holding

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gaming And Leisure Propertie (GLPI) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 51,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 2.94M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.35 million, down from 2.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gaming And Leisure Propertie for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $38.39. About 342,796 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 22/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES SAYS ON MAY 21, OPERATING PARTNERSHIP ENTERED AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO AND GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES TO PAY TROPICANA FEE OF $92.5 MLN; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE OF TOTAL REVENUE OF $ 254.2 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Eyewitness News: BREAKING: Tropicana Entertainment announced they are selling 7 gaming properties to Gaming and Leisure; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C, EST. 47C; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Says Clifford’s Retirement to Be Effective Aug 31; 16/04/2018 – The companies said Icahn would sell six out of eight properties to Gaming and Leisure Properties for $1.21 billion. The deal did not include the Aruba or Caribbean properties, which will be sold later; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $1.21 BLN WITH INITIAL RENT OF $110 MLN; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE – TO BUY REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF 6 CASINO PROPERTIES FROM TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.21 BLN, EXCLUSIVE OF TAXES AND DEAL FEES

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Denbury Res Inc (DNR) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 1.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 42.05% . The hedge fund held 2.50M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Denbury Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $466.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 8.21% or $0.0919 during the last trading session, reaching $1.0281. About 9.48 million shares traded. Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) has declined 75.85% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.85% the S&P500. Some Historical DNR News: 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources 1Q Net $39.6M; 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources 1Q Adj EPS 12c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Denbury Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNR); 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Denbury Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Denbury Resources Outlook To Pos; Rtgs Affirmed; 02/04/2018 Denbury Resources at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 08/05/2018 – DENBURY RESOURCES INC – BANK CREDIT FACILITY BORROWING BASE REAFFIRMED AT $1.05 BLN; 09/04/2018 – Denbury Resources at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty by 99,090 shares to 2.20M shares, valued at $77.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 245,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.76 million shares, and has risen its stake in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $333,850 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $424,360 activity.

