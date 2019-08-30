Geode Capital Management Has Raised Its Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) Stake; Icon Advisers Lifted Its Stake in Pepsico (PEP) by $390,400

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) by 9.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 14,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 161,141 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.86M, up from 146,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Allegiant Travel Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $142.14. About 2,601 shares traded. Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) has risen 20.31% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGT News: 07/05/2018 – Allegiant Reports April 2018 Traffic; 25/04/2018 – ALGT: NON-BANK SOURCES `VERY INTERESTED’ IN SUNSEEKER FINANCING; 07/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Allegiant Travel Company; 27/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Allegiant Travel Company; 24/04/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allegiant Travel Company, Camping World Holdings,; 25/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – SECOND QUARTER SCHEDULED AND SYSTEM ASMS ARE EXPECTED TO GROW BETWEEN TEN AND FOURTEEN PERCENT VS LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Allegiant Travel Company Investors to the June 25, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities; 09/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Allegiant Travel Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 25/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel 1Q Net $55.2M; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT APRIL TRAFFIC ROSE 12% :ALGT US

Icon Advisers Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 114.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc bought 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 6,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $735,000, up from 2,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $136.17. About 285,070 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

