Geode Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Neenah (NP) as Market Value Declined; As Morgan Stanley (MS) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Levin Capital Strategies LP Decreased by $4.01 Million Its Holding

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 88.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 95,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $506,000, down from 107,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $45.74. About 8.27M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 17/04/2018 – Bank of Queensland Target Cut 6.45 to A$10.30/Share by Morgan Stanley; 18/04/2018 – CFRA’S LEON: ALL MAJOR BUSINESSES AT MS LOOK ‘VERY, VERY GOOD’; 27/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: A public hearing to consider the possible parole of Frank Morgan, #117129; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 07/03/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 22/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE CEO CSGN.S SAYS WON’T SEE LARGE FURTHER COST CUTS AFTER RESTRUCTURING PROGRAMME COMPLETED – MORGAN STANLEY CONFERENCE; 09/04/2018 – Nvidia Rising: All Roads in AI Lead to Them, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – CITI, GIB CAPITAL, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY HIRED AS COORDINATORS FOR SAUDI DOLLAR BOND -LEAD BANK; 16/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley doubles a program for women entrepreneurs; 08/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Introduces New Tool Kit to Maximize Alignment of an Organization’s Resources to Its Mission

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Neenah Inc (NP) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 14,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 193,522 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.46 million, up from 178,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Neenah Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $63.85. About 43,362 shares traded. Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) has declined 25.17% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Neenah Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NP); 09/05/2018 – NEENAH 1Q EPS 95C, EST. $1.04; 16/04/2018 – Royce Special Equity Exits Neenah, Cuts CSS Industries; 12/03/2018 – Rep. Glenn Groth: Grothman to Host Job Fair in Neenah on March 23, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 16/04/2018 – Neenah Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH TO START PROCESS TO SELL BRATTLEBORO PLANT; 01/05/2018 – Neenah Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Annual Shareholders Meeting on May 23, 2018; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH SAYS 2Q NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE MAY BE $30M-$40M; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.5% Position in Neenah

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28B and $891.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cna Finl Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 18,810 shares to 51,560 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novagold Resources (NYSEMKT:NG) by 140,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cloudera Inc.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 88,727 shares to 2.60M shares, valued at $214.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Elastic Nv by 9,136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,153 shares, and cut its stake in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

