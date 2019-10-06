Geode Capital Management Has Lifted Its Palatin Technologies (PTN) Stake by $450,846; S&W Seed Co (SANW) Shareholder Cutter & Company Brokerage Increased Position by $436,516

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palatin Technologies Inc (PTN) by 18.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 450,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.45% . The institutional investor held 2.89 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.35M, up from 2.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palatin Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.51M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.0023 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8836. About 718,089 shares traded. Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PTN) has declined 3.78% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PTN News: 20/04/2018 – PALATIN TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS ENTERED INTO AN EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Palatin Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTN); 26/03/2018 – PALATIN TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS SUBMISSION OF BREMELANOTIDE NDA TO; 15/05/2018 – Palatin Technologies 3Q EPS 0c; 03/04/2018 – PALATIN TECHNOLOGIES PRESENTS PRECLINICAL ORAL FORMULATION DATA ON PL-8177, AN INVESTIGATIONAL MELANOCORTIN RECEPTOR 1 AGONIST FOR INFLAMMATORY BOWEL DISEASES; 09/05/2018 – Palatin Technologies Presents Positive Preclinical MC1 Receptor Agonist Data at TIDES: Oligonucleotide and Peptide Therapeutics 2018 Meeting in Boston, Massachusetts; 26/03/2018 – Palatin Technologies Announces Submission of Bremelanotide NDA to FDA for Treatment of Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD); 26/03/2018 – Palatin Technologies Announces Submission Of Bremelanotide NDA To FDA For Treatment Of Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD) In Premenopausal Women; 09/05/2018 – Palatin Technologies Presents Positive Preclinical MC1 Receptor Agonist Data at TIDES: Oligonucleotide and Peptide Therapeutics; 26/03/2018 – PALATIN TECHNOLOGIES SAYS FDA TO REASSIGN PDUFA DATE

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in S&W Seed Co (SANW) by 23.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 218,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.34% . The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.08 million, up from 948,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in S&W Seed Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.27M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.38. About 10,466 shares traded. S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) has declined 6.03% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SANW News: 17/04/2018 – S&W SEED-ON APRIL 13, UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD WHICH AMENDED TERMS OF S&W AUSTRALIA’S CREDIT FACILITIES WITH NAB; 09/05/2018 – S&W SEED CO – QTRLY GROSS MARGINS IMPROVED 140 BASIS POINTS TO 29.0%; 09/05/2018 – S&W Seed 3Q EPS 7c; 17/04/2018 – S&W Nominates Cargill Executive Alan Willits to Its Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – S&W Seed 3Q Rev $22.9M; 17/04/2018 – S&W SEED SAYS AGREEMENT RENEWS, EXTENDS EXPIRATION DATE OF S&W AUSTRALIA’S AUD $12 MLN BORROWING BASE FACILITY TO MARCH 31, 2020 – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – S&W Seed Names Alan Willits to Bd of Directors; 09/05/2018 – S&W Seed Sees FY Rev $65M-$70M; 09/05/2018 – S&W SEED CO SANW.O FY2018 REV VIEW $74.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – MENCAST HOLDINGS LTD – S&W PTE LTD TO DISPOSE OF S&W’S ENTIRE STAKE IN CHANGSHU HONGHUA EQUIPMENT CO, LTD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.04, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold SANW shares while 2 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 24.70 million shares or 1.12% less from 24.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW). Shufro Rose Limited owns 43,500 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 199,328 were reported by Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership. Geode Cap has 142,144 shares. Vanguard Group Inc holds 703,547 shares. Teton Advsr reported 510,000 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt accumulated 50,616 shares. Old West Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.8% invested in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW). Wynnefield Capital owns 4.22M shares for 5.72% of their portfolio. First Manhattan reported 0% of its portfolio in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW). Cutter & Brokerage has 1.17M shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation reported 11,410 shares. 4,014 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Wellington Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW). S Muoio And Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 205,528 shares.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24M and $321.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Etf (DIA) by 2,120 shares to 6,314 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sabra Health Care Reit (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 37,426 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,602 shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).

More notable recent S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Sacramento seed company makes $23 million bid for assets of agtech firm in receivership – Sacramento Business Journal” on September 07, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “S&W Seed Company Closes on Acquisition of Chromatin Sorghum Assets in Auction – PR Newswire” published on November 01, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Voya Financial (VOYA) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates, Rise Y/Y – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Nortech Systems Reports Second Quarter Results – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Warren Buffett thoroughly explains why Elon Musk’s foray into insurance will fail – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.06, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 5 investors sold PTN shares while 16 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 43.43 million shares or 9.87% more from 39.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Trust has invested 0% in Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN). Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 0% invested in Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN). Cambridge Investment Advsr Inc owns 11,650 shares. The Iowa-based Principal Group Incorporated Incorporated has invested 0% in Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN). Pittenger & Anderson has 1,450 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) for 21,450 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Lc accumulated 97,173 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN). Bancorp Of Ny Mellon accumulated 731,804 shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 56,187 shares. National Asset Mgmt owns 81,000 shares. Mckinley Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Delaware invested in 0% or 67,544 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 14.27 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 204,200 shares or 0% of the stock.