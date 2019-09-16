Geode Capital Management Has Increased Mercury Systems (MRCY) Stake; Chatham Lodging Trust (reit)hares of Bene (CLDT) Shorts Raised By 20.34%

Chatham Lodging Trust (reit)hares of Bene (NYSE:CLDT) had an increase of 20.34% in short interest. CLDT’s SI was 714,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 20.34% from 593,500 shares previously. With 210,200 avg volume, 3 days are for Chatham Lodging Trust (reit)hares of Bene (NYSE:CLDT)’s short sellers to cover CLDT’s short positions. It closed at $18.12 lastly. It is down 15.95% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CLDT News: 09/03/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Refinances $250 Million Senior Unsecured Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 36 Cents; 09/03/2018 – CHATHAM LODGING – NEW UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY REPLACES PREVIOUS $250 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY SCHEDULED TO MATURE IN 2020; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 09/03/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust New Unsecured Facility to Mature in March 2023; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2Q EPS 26c-EPS 29c; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2Q RevPar Flat to Up 1.5%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chatham Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLDT); 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2Q Total Hotel Rev $83.1M-$84.2M; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust 1Q Portfolio RevPar Down 2.4% to $122

Geode Capital Management Llc increased Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) stake by 22.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Geode Capital Management Llc acquired 129,147 shares as Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)’s stock rose 9.92%. The Geode Capital Management Llc holds 711,954 shares with $50.09 million value, up from 582,807 last quarter. Mercury Systems Inc now has $4.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.27% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $83.89. About 301,201 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 104.72% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems 3Q Rev $116.3M; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS 3Q REV. $116.3M, EST. $126.0M; 08/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Announces Defense Industry’s First Space-Qualified Commercial Solid-State Drive; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mercury Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRCY); 25/04/2018 – Thanks for @TDANetwork and @OJRenick for the platform to speak on $MRCY earlier this week to warn investors about the imminent risks; 18/04/2018 – Significant financial strain becoming obvious in $MRCY. Impossible to understand how Adj EBITDA can grow over 100% while free cash (for capex light biz) trends downward; 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems 3Q EPS 8c; 24/04/2018 – When a prime contractor like Lockheed Martin $LMT has problems with boosting cash flow, that can only mean bad things for its subcontractors down the supply chain like $MRCY; 25/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Demonstrates Safety-Certifiable Multicore Graphics Rendering Optimized for Next-Generation Army Aviation Missio; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Buys 1.1% Position in Mercury Systems

More notable recent Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Judging Chatham Lodging Trust’s (NYSE:CLDT) ROE – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Need To Know: Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Just 4 Days Before Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Chatham Lodging Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $850.19 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 33.56 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels to create its portfolio.

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $41,000 activity. Shares for $41,000 were bought by PERLMUTTER ROBERT D.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 13 investors sold Chatham Lodging Trust shares while 46 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 41.21 million shares or 5.12% more from 39.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 964,367 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has 102,675 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md reported 103,352 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership accumulated 82,722 shares. 72,245 are held by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) or 18,314 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 38,595 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). 92,252 are held by Asset Management One Co Ltd. 423,797 were reported by Prudential Financial. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 17,400 shares. Amer Grp Inc invested 0% in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). Ameritas Inv Prns owns 0% invested in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) for 3,800 shares. Moreover, Zeke Cap Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) for 31,254 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT).

More notable recent Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mercury Systems to Co-host Second Annual CSfC Technology Forum Addressing Agile Data Security Solutions – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microwave Converters Use Novel Agile Technology to Dynamically Respond to Emerging Electronic Threats – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IJR, MRCY, SIGI, FCFS: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Mercury Systems Wins $22M Order for Next-Generation Airborne Radar Processing Subsystems – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mercury Systems receives $22M order – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.99, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold MRCY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 50.42 million shares or 12.07% more from 44.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru stated it has 463,440 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Century Companies reported 0.02% stake. Navellier Assoc holds 0.05% or 4,381 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Prudential Finance holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) for 102,413 shares. Moreover, Gsa Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.07% invested in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Moreover, Stephens Inc Ar has 0% invested in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) for 2,428 shares. Vanguard reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). First Interstate Financial Bank owns 0% invested in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) for 269 shares. International Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 40,243 shares. Synovus Corp invested in 0% or 673 shares. Cap Fund Management Sa holds 15,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Liability Com invested in 40,050 shares. Stifel Financial invested in 168,294 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Laurion Management LP stated it has 39,207 shares.

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased Ion Geophysical Corp stake by 38,911 shares to 85,368 valued at $687,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Signet Jewelers Ltd (NYSE:SIG) stake by 51,174 shares and now owns 690,537 shares. Transalta Corp (NYSE:TAC) was reduced too.