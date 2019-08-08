Geode Capital Management Has Increased Its Proto Labs (PRLB) Holding by $2.05 Million; As Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Stock Value Declined, Harding Loevner LP Has Lifted Its Position

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 9.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 206,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The hedge fund held 2.50M shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.30M, up from 2.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $38.2. About 1.44 million shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 29/03/2018 – HSBC to Pay $100 Million to Settle Libor-Rigging Suit (Correct); 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – HSBC, BNP, SocGen stumble on weak results; 23/03/2018 – TALANX AG TLXGn.DE : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 39.8 EUROS FROM 37 EUROS; 08/05/2018 – SAUDI FUND SAID TO HIRE HSBC’S LOCAL HEAD OF ASSET MANAGEMENT; 16/04/2018 – 60QB: HSBC Security Services: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 04/05/2018 – HSBC: Profit Before Tax at $4.76 Billion, Down 4% On-Year, on Higher Operating Expenses; 10/05/2018 – Ex-HSBC Currency Trader Judge Orders Medical Treatment in Prison; 04/04/2018 – MOVES-HSBC Private Banking names global solutions group head in America; 13/04/2018 – HSBC U.K. EXPECTS TO RECEIVE UNRESTRICTED BANK LICENSE IN JUNE; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Local election results, HSBC, BNP Paribas

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Proto Labs Inc (PRLB) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 19,570 shares as the company's stock declined 4.50% . The institutional investor held 309,834 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.58 million, up from 290,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Proto Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.81. About 40,341 shares traded. Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) has declined 15.43% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.43% the S&P500.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 24,964 shares to 10.78 million shares, valued at $469.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV) by 708,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.73 million shares, and cut its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB).

More notable recent HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HSBC +2.4% on retail, wealth management strength – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Need A Robo-Advisor? Bambu Can Build You One – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “HSBC Bank Announces Partnership Expansion to US with Women’s Network, AllBright – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Trade War Escalates As Yuan Breaches Key Level – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HSBC – A Stumble, Not A Fall – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New America High Income Fund (HYB) by 50,505 shares to 116,244 shares, valued at $988,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 812,336 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.24 million shares, and cut its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).