Geode Capital Management Has Increased Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Holding; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Connors Investor Services Boosted Its Stake by $785,054

Connors Investor Services Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc bought 13,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 203,950 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.06M, up from 190,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $55. About 10.42 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Rev $31.8B; 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018 BEFORE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM AND REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Capital Spending $17 Billion to $17.8 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 06/03/2018 – Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group (CFG) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 306,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 6.61 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214.41M, up from 6.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citizens Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $34.53. About 3.07M shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3% ACCRETIVE TO 2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Rev $1.5B; 24/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER 2017 CAPITAL PLAN; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Prime Rate Change; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMBINED MORTGAGE BUSINESS WILL BE LED BY ERIC SCHUPPENHAUER, CURRENT CITIZENS PRESIDENT OF HOME MORTGAGE; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER ITS 2017 CAPITAL PLAN; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – EARNINGS PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE ACCRETION OF APPROXIMATELY 2% IN 2019 FROM DEAL; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 Citizens Commercial Real Estate Team Announces Referral Agreement with PGIM Real Estate Finance

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tailored Brands Inc by 149,122 shares to 581,033 shares, valued at $4.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 15,358 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,239 shares, and cut its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.06% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Riggs Asset Managment Comm holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 3,500 shares. Millennium Management Lc accumulated 4.18M shares. Whittier Com Of Nevada invested in 8 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited has 0.07% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Gam Ag owns 0.05% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 39,469 shares. The Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.17% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Mackay Shields Ltd holds 0.02% or 103,513 shares. The Alabama-based Weiss Multi has invested 0.18% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Guardian Life Ins Co Of America holds 1,328 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca accumulated 19,253 shares. Communication Of Vermont reported 273 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wallington Asset Lc stated it has 0.48% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Ejf Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 1.18 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 294,627 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polaris Greystone Finance Gp invested in 5,521 shares. Telos Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 68,488 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw Inc invested in 95,525 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs owns 109,081 shares. 8,363 were reported by Reik Limited Liability. Gateway Advisers Ltd Llc reported 1.94 million shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.67% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability invested in 63,042 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Lipe And Dalton reported 24,742 shares stake. Peoples invested in 1.79% or 59,188 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma accumulated 0.04% or 4,378 shares. Royal London Asset Limited holds 2.37 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Korea Investment has 0.95% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Country Retail Bank invested in 462,100 shares or 1.21% of the stock. Dorsey Whitney Tru accumulated 0.44% or 47,658 shares.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13M and $734.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 4,900 shares to 1,775 shares, valued at $297,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 2,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,716 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV).

