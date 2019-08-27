Geode Capital Management Has Increased Children’s Place Inc/The (PLCE) Position By $1.05 Million; PASON SYSTEMS ORDINARY SHARES (PSYTF) Shorts Increased By 38.94%

PASON SYSTEMS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) had an increase of 38.94% in short interest. PSYTF’s SI was 44,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 38.94% from 32,100 shares previously. With 30,300 avg volume, 2 days are for PASON SYSTEMS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PSYTF)’s short sellers to cover PSYTF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.76. About 420 shares traded. Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Geode Capital Management Llc increased Children’s Place Inc/The (PLCE) stake by 5.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Geode Capital Management Llc acquired 10,847 shares as Children’s Place Inc/The (PLCE)’s stock declined 13.60%. The Geode Capital Management Llc holds 208,268 shares with $20.26M value, up from 197,421 last quarter. Children’s Place Inc/The now has $1.28B valuation. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $80.79. About 478,026 shares traded. The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has declined 19.15% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.15% the S&P500. Some Historical PLCE News: 17/05/2018 – The Children’s Place Continues Capital Return Program, Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/03/2018 – The Children’s Place: 10% off sale — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place Sees 2Q EPS 51c-EPS 61c; 20/03/2018 – The Children’s Place Announces License Agreement With China’s Zhejiang Semir Garment Co. Ltd; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – ANNOUNCES $125 MLN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 20/03/2018 – Children’s Place Increases Authorized Stk Repurchases by $250M; 20/03/2018 – THE CHILDREN’S PLACE SETS 12% OPERATING MARGIN AND $12.00 EPS TARGETS FOR FISCAL 2020 ENABLED BY ACCELERATED STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – SEES $125 MLN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind StoneMor Partners, Carvana, Children’s Place, Orchids Paper Products, Aerojet Rock; 13/03/2018 – The Children’s Place to Webcast Review of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results

Among 6 analysts covering Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Children’s Place has $130 highest and $9000 lowest target. $109.75’s average target is 35.85% above currents $80.79 stock price. Children’s Place had 15 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. Wolfe Research maintained The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) rating on Thursday, March 21. Wolfe Research has “Buy” rating and $115 target. The rating was maintained by Monness on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. The stock of The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) earned “Buy” rating by Telsey Advisory on Tuesday, March 5. Wedbush maintained The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) rating on Friday, June 21. Wedbush has “Buy” rating and $130 target. Citigroup maintained The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) rating on Thursday, March 7. Citigroup has “Hold” rating and $90 target. Wedbush maintained The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PLCE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 19.93 million shares or 10.00% more from 18.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Grp owns 11,936 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 715 shares. Aqr Ltd Liability reported 81,305 shares. Zeke Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Engineers Gate Manager Lp stated it has 0.29% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.05% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) or 34,700 shares. Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 815,664 shares. Yorktown Mgmt And Research Company Inc has 5,431 shares. Davidson Kempner Management Limited Partnership holds 137,500 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 38,043 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 16,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Ptnrs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Moreover, Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) for 6,272 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Limited Com owns 100 shares. Etrade Cap Lc invested in 2,699 shares.

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) stake by 23,495 shares to 6.53 million valued at $205.89 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mercer International Inc (NASDAQ:MERC) stake by 55,254 shares and now owns 437,171 shares. Cia Saneamento Basico De (NYSE:SBS) was reduced too.