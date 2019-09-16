Geode Capital Management Has Decreased Tfs Financial (TFSL) Holding by $921,546; Rk Capital Management Position in John Bean Technologies (JBT) Raised by $571,362

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) by 15.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 4,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The hedge fund held 34,722 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.21 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $110.3. About 60,225 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q Rev $409.2M; 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – JBT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.07; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Sees 2Q Revenue Up 22%-24%; 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – JBT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $3.94; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 80c-EPS 87c; 21/04/2018 – DJ John Bean Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBT); 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tfs Financial Corp (TFSL) by 5.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 51,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.39% . The institutional investor held 829,925 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.00 million, down from 881,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tfs Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.06. About 22,838 shares traded. TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) has risen 11.69% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TFSL News: 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial Quarterly Earnings Reflect Surging Housing Market; 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial 2Q Net $23.3M; 05/04/2018 – Stockhouse: CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Telferscot to Distribute Equity in Seven New Companies to TFS Shareholders; 29/05/2018 – Mutual Holding Company for TFS Financial Corporation to Seek Member Approval for Dividend Waivers; 11/04/2018 – MOODY’S:BOE TFS END MAY BOOST UK BANKS FUNDING COSTS BY GBP800M; 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial 2Q EPS 8c; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Believes Turkcell Would Have a Strong Propensity to Support TFS; 30/04/2018 – TFS FINANCIAL 2Q EPS 8C, EST. 9C (2 EST.); 15/03/2018 – TFS International Propels Momentum in Clinical Trials with goBalto; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Action Follows Recent Outlook Revision of TFS’s Parent Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri

Analysts await TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.08 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.08 per share. TFSL’s profit will be $22.40 million for 56.44 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by TFS Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

