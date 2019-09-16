Geode Capital Management Has Decreased Moody’s (MCO) Stake; James River Group Has 1.86 Sentiment

James River Group Inc (JRVR) investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.35, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 91 funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 49 decreased and sold their positions in James River Group Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 28.56 million shares, down from 28.62 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding James River Group Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 35 Increased: 59 New Position: 32.

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased Moody’s Corp (MCO) stake by 5.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 131,210 shares as Moody’s Corp (MCO)’s stock rose 10.54%. The Geode Capital Management Llc holds 2.44M shares with $476.39M value, down from 2.57 million last quarter. Moody’s Corp now has $40.26B valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $212.81. About 311,429 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S RAISES 2018 POLISH GDP FORECAST TO 4.3% VS 3.5%: PAP; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Withdraws Ratings Of Cooperativa Jesus Nazareno Ltda; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 To $201m Pennsylvania Cops; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to eight classes of notes to be issued by Cadogan Square CLO Xl D.A.C; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aa2 ENH rating to Central Cass PSD 17, ND’s Certificates of lndebtedness; 22/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Resona, Saitama Resona, And Kinki Osaka Banks At A2/P-1; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1 To Arlington, Tx’s Municipal Drainage Utility Revenue Bonds, Series 2018; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Credit Enhanced Aa2 To Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0061; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Indonesia — Update; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Coca-Cola Femsa’s Outlook To Stable; Affirms Ratings

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advsr Asset Mngmt owns 2,873 shares. Winslow Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.55M shares or 1.62% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 4,701 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 1,190 are owned by Commerce Of Vermont. Curbstone Mngmt owns 2,100 shares. Paloma Management Co holds 164,235 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Next Financial Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 17 shares. Moreover, Central Commercial Bank Co has 0% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Capital Guardian Co holds 0.8% or 302,958 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.05% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Quantbot Tech LP has invested 0.26% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Connecticut-based Tudor Investment Et Al has invested 0.02% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And invested 0.39% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Tuttle Tactical Mngmt stated it has 1.61% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) owns 0.03% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1,922 shares.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $372.73 million for 27.01 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Moody`s (NYSE:MCO), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Moody`s has $24000 highest and $15000 lowest target. $205.25’s average target is -3.55% below currents $212.81 stock price. Moody`s had 15 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by UBS. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $198 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $21500 target in Thursday, August 1 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of MCO in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MCO in report on Tuesday, September 10 with “Underweight” rating. The stock of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 11. The firm has “Neutral” rating by PiperJaffray given on Friday, April 5. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”.

Geode Capital Management Llc increased News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) stake by 230,056 shares to 1.94M valued at $27.06 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Cola European Partners stake by 103,297 shares and now owns 844,338 shares. Yum China Holdings Inc was raised too.

The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.64. About 32,430 shares traded. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) has risen 16.72% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical JRVR News: 10/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER REPORTS SECONDARY OFFERING; 10/05/2018 – James River Announces Secondary Offering; 15/05/2018 – James River Announces Closing of Secondary Offering

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc holds 1.14% of its portfolio in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. for 522,574 shares. Cortina Asset Management Llc owns 356,357 shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc has 0.85% invested in the company for 647,696 shares. The Massachusetts-based Frontier Capital Management Co Llc has invested 0.51% in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners Llc, a Us-based fund reported 965,240 shares.

Analysts await James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 7.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.64 per share. JRVR’s profit will be $20.96 million for 17.99 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by James River Group Holdings, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.51 billion. It operates in four divisions: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. It has a 20.34 P/E ratio. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites property and liability insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.