Geode Capital Management Has Decreased Its Arrow Electronics (ARW) Position; THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (TSLF) Has 0.63 Sentiment

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (TSLF) investors sentiment increased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.13, from 0.5 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 10 funds started new and increased positions, while 16 decreased and sold holdings in THL Credit Senior Loan Fund. The funds in our database now have: 1.84 million shares, down from 1.92 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding THL Credit Senior Loan Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 13 Increased: 8 New Position: 2.

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW) stake by 1.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 11,411 shares as Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW)’s stock declined 13.04%. The Geode Capital Management Llc holds 963,202 shares with $68.60M value, down from 974,613 last quarter. Arrow Electronics Inc now has $6.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $74.58. About 482,798 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Sales $7B-$7.4B; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q EPS $1.56; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Adj EPS $2.08-Adj EPS $2.20; 09/03/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Net $139.1M; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.90; 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 02/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 11 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 06/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Analysts await Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.67 EPS, down 23.39% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ARW’s profit will be $138.85M for 11.16 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual EPS reported by Arrow Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.37% EPS growth.

Geode Capital Management Llc increased Aquantia Corp stake by 64,453 shares to 336,802 valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Class B stake by 265,581 shares and now owns 2.52M shares. A was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold ARW shares while 118 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 77.67 million shares or 0.14% less from 77.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lyrical Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 2.19M shares. Aqr Ltd holds 0.15% or 1.92M shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 22,449 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0.02% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) or 393,451 shares. Advsr Asset Management holds 557 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 380,964 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 0.1% stake. Leavell Investment Mngmt has 0.08% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 10,231 shares. South Dakota Investment Council has 80,858 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Inc has invested 0.12% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Company, California-based fund reported 127,227 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 375,355 shares. Pzena Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.11% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) or 304,776 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com invested 0.02% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv stated it has 30,920 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

