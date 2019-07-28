Geode Capital Management Has Decreased Express (EXPR) Position as Valuation Declined; As Zendesk (ZEN) Shares Rose, Shareholder Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Boosted Its Stake

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp bought 148,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.33M, up from 985,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $93.74. About 954,437 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New AI-Powered Enterprise Self-Service; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M; 17/05/2018 – Zendesk Launches Omnichannel Suite for an Integrated Customer Experience; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zendesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZEN); 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Express Inc (EXPR) by 19.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 216,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.52% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 872,504 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73 million, down from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Express Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.41 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.37. About 1.02M shares traded. Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) has declined 60.72% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.15% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPR News: 13/04/2018 – Clothing retailer Express is using its Madison Avenue store as a tech lab; 14/03/2018 – Express Inc 4Q EPS 37c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Express Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPR); 14/03/2018 – EXPRESS INC – QTRLY E-COMMERCE SALES INCREASED 20% TO $203.3 MLN; 31/05/2018 – EXPRESS INC SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES DOWN 1% TO UP 1%; 07/05/2018 – EXPRESS INTRODUCES NEW SIZE OFFERINGS; 12/03/2018 ACE Cash Express, Inc. Announces Earnings Date And Conference Call For Noteholders To Discuss Results For The Year Ended Decemb; 31/05/2018 – EXPRESS, INC. EXCEEDS FIRST QUARTER 2018 EPS GUIDANCE ON A POSITIVE COMP; INTRODUCES SECOND QUARTER GUIDANCE AND UPDATES FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 14/03/2018 – Express Inc 4Q Adj EPS 34c; 31/05/2018 – Express Inc 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 37,700 shares to 369,500 shares, valued at $47.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 520,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 984,658 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 442,712 shares to 4.71M shares, valued at $371.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Channeladvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) by 66,238 shares in the quarter, for a total of 337,329 shares, and has risen its stake in Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM).

Analysts await Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $-0.15 earnings per share, down 600.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.03 per share. After $-0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Express, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

