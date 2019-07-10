Geode Capital Management Has Cut Position in Huntington Ingalls Industrie (HII) by $6.53 Million; Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Holder Hendley & Co Lowered Stake by $2.09 Million as Stock Declined

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industrie (HII) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 31,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 591,710 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.38 million, down from 623,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Industrie for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $231.15. About 74,880 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has declined 6.15% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.58% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 05/04/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on May 3; 10/05/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS – COLLABORATION WITH HUNTINGTON INGALLS’ NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING UNIT TO QUALIFY METAL ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING TECH TO BUILD NAVAL WARSHIPS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HII); 14/05/2018 – Meiji Yasuda Adds Huntington Ingalls, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 30/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President of Contracts and Pricing at Newport News Shipbuilding; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q Rev $1.87B; 29/03/2018 – Huntington Ingalls: Coast Guard Pact for Purchase of Cutter Materials; 03/05/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS 1Q EPS $3.48, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST. $4.07; 13/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES NEW VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COUNSEL OF NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING DIVISION; 01/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend

Hendley & Co Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 62.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc sold 40,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,180 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, down from 65,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $51.86. About 1.20 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Drops as Fatal Accident Slows Ticket Sales; 18/04/2018 – Southwest Captain, Former Navy Pilot, Praised for Calm Amid Catastrophe — 3rd Update; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – ACCELERATED INSPECTIONS ARE BEING PERFORMED OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED OVER THE NEXT 30 DAYS; 15/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Puts Summer Travel On Sale; 20/04/2018 – FAA, European Air Regulators to Impose Emergency Inspection Requirements for Some Boeing 737 Engines; 23/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST WILL LEASE SLOTS AT NY LAGUARDIA, WASHINGTON REAGAN; 26/04/2018 – Southwest warns about drop in bookings after fatal engine failure; 17/04/2018 – BOEING STATEMENT ON SWA FLIGHT 1380; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Net Margin 9.4%; 08/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Reports April Traffic

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aldebaran stated it has 1.42% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). London Of Virginia holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 1.40 million shares. Jennison Associate Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 40,247 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Com stated it has 107 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Beach Counsel Pa has 0.24% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Miracle Mile Advsrs Lc has 14,989 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Timber Creek Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.14% or 32,500 shares. The Indiana-based 1St Source Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Montag A Assocs invested in 10,100 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). U S Glob Invsts Incorporated owns 164,465 shares or 4.09% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw And Com holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 1.35M shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 0% or 1,728 shares. Twin Capital Management Inc has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. LUV’s profit will be $743.86 million for 9.46 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.71% EPS growth.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 25,667 shares to 1.93M shares, valued at $83.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 2.18M shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.72 million shares, and has risen its stake in Versum Materials Inc.

Analysts await Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.56 earnings per share, down 34.07% or $1.84 from last year’s $5.4 per share. HII’s profit will be $147.93 million for 16.23 P/E if the $3.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.85 actual earnings per share reported by Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.91% EPS growth.