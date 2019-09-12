Geode Capital Management Has Boosted Stake in Universal Health Rlty Income (UHT) by $909,048 as Share Value Rose; As Gaslog Partners LP Unit LTD Partnership (GLOP) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Mcgowan Group Asset Management Cut Its Stake by $1.08 Million

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Universal Health Rlty Income (UHT) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 10,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.81% . The institutional investor held 211,337 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.95M, up from 200,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Health Rlty Income for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $99.19. About 39,908 shares traded. Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) has risen 40.19% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical UHT News: 29/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST – ON MARCH 27, ENTERED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $300 MLN; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 26/04/2018 – Universal Health Realty 1Q FFO 84c/Shr; 29/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST – NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT IS AVAILABLE ON A REVOLVING BASIS UNTIL MARCH 27, 2022; 21/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Realty Income Trus, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHT); 15/03/2018 – Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend; 08/03/2018 Universal Health Realty Trust: Gayle L. Capozzalo Elected to Board of Trustees, James E. Dalton Jr. to Retire in June; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd; 29/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, MAY REQUEST REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT BE INCREASED BY UP TO ADDITIONAL $50 MLN – SEC FILING

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp Unit Ltd Partnership (GLOP) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc sold 51,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 262,332 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.57M, down from 313,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gaslog Partners Lp Unit Ltd Partnership for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $929.76M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.14. About 139,336 shares traded or 5.46% up from the average. GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has declined 14.31% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOP News: 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR $207; 21/03/2018 GLOG0 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP: PURCHASE OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP REPORTS PURCHASE FOR $207M; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS – ENTERED AGREEMENTS WITH A NEW CUSTOMER FOR 2 NEW CHARTERS PLUS OPTIONS FOR ADDITIONAL 2 CHARTERS – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS IN 2 NEW CHARTERS PLUS OPTIONS FOR 2 ADDED; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 52C; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP QTRLY EARNINGS PER GENERAL PARTNER UNIT $0.64; 23/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Multiple New Charter Agreements; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners 1Q Net $32M; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS BOOSTS CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 53C/SHR, WAS 52.4C

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $413.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 8,402 shares to 616,894 shares, valued at $29.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Angiodynamics Inc (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 68,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 619,333 shares, and cut its stake in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Analysts await GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.49 per share. GLOP’s profit will be $23.80M for 9.77 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by GasLog Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 96.00% EPS growth.