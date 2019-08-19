Geode Capital Management Has Boosted Its Avalonbay Communities (AVB) Stake by $31.59 Million; Valuation Rose; As Home Depot (HD) Stock Rose, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Has Lifted Holding

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Avalonbay Communities Inc (AVB) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 157,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.79% . The institutional investor held 2.46 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $492.17 million, up from 2.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Avalonbay Communities Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $207.93. About 88,506 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q FFO $2.15/Shr-FFO $2.21/Shr; 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $1.97; 26/04/2018 – AVALONBAY EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 20/03/2018 – AVALONBAY HAVING TO REPURPOSE LOBBIES TO MEET CO-WORK DEMAND; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.18, EST. $2.19; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q FFO $2.17/Shr; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE INCREASED 6.4% TO $2.17; 20/03/2018 TIM NAUGHTON, CEO AVALONBAY, SPEAKS AT NYU CONFERENCE IN NYC; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q EPS $1.03

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 43.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc bought 2,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 6,901 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 4,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $206.84. About 2.26 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama; 22/05/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Home Depot shooting suspect indicted on five charges, including capital murder of Dallas; 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed; 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD); 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 24/04/2018 – KTXS News: #BREAKING: 2 officers, 1 PERSON shot at Home Depot in Dallas; 08/03/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Commits $50 Million to Skilled Trades Training

More notable recent AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AvalonBay Communities: Limited Space For A Further Price Increase – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 of the Most Rock-Solid Dividend Stocks in the World – Motley Fool” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AvalonBay’s 3-Brand Strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AvalonBay Is A Sell – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold AVB shares while 139 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 124.21 million shares or 1.53% less from 126.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Advisors Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). 109,041 were reported by Clearbridge Llc. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.16% or 1.39M shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.14% or 16.02M shares. Bessemer Group invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Prudential Public Ltd Company owns 6,358 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 13,950 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Llc owns 340,541 shares. 1,798 are owned by Wright Investors. Korea Invest Corp stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Brinker Capital accumulated 3,690 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability holds 59,723 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Allstate has invested 0.03% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Assetmark holds 0% or 440 shares. Hsbc Pcl owns 277,879 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spartannash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 43,334 shares to 438,475 shares, valued at $6.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 15,358 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,239 shares, and cut its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H).