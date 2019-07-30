Geode Capital Management Cut Ww Grainger (GWW) Position as Market Value Declined; Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Share Value Rose While Cabot-Wellington Has Cut Its Stake by $1.69 Million

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by 16.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 120,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 632,701 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42M, down from 753,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $19.4. About 6.73M shares traded or 7.56% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SlEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ww Grainger Inc (GWW) by 4.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 29,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 669,402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201.11M, down from 698,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ww Grainger Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $295.59. About 200,535 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 11.47% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18

Cabot-Wellington Llc, which manages about $846.57M and $146.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Totl Sm Etf (VTI) by 46,545 shares to 510,835 shares, valued at $76.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al stated it has 260,249 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 7.88M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 64,417 shares. South Texas Money Management Ltd invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). The United Kingdom-based Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Co has invested 0.04% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). 33,000 are owned by Bright Rock Cap Ltd Liability Company. Everence Capital accumulated 22,378 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Com invested 0.03% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Connable Office holds 0.34% or 67,508 shares in its portfolio. Veritable LP holds 0.01% or 13,863 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 204,944 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. The Connecticut-based Aqr Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 1.79M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Lc invested in 11,619 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Company reported 233,861 shares.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $129.67M for 15.65 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $4.49 earnings per share, up 7.16% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.19 per share. GWW’s profit will be $245.03M for 16.46 P/E if the $4.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.56 million shares to 19.89M shares, valued at $956.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Semgroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) by 54,015 shares in the quarter, for a total of 790,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Surmodics Inc (NASDAQ:SRDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Srb holds 0.07% or 2,336 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.05% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 71,608 shares. Wellington Group Incorporated Llp accumulated 0% or 56,079 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.01% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 3,215 shares in its portfolio. Invesco holds 652,420 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Moreover, Gulf International Bank & Trust (Uk) has 0.06% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 11,594 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc holds 108 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Natixis reported 1,735 shares. Numerixs Invest accumulated 3,600 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Company Il has 0.21% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 20,157 shares. 22,384 are held by Mackay Shields Lc. Lodestar Counsel Limited Liability Corp Il reported 0.11% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 489 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).