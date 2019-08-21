Geode Capital Management Cut Plantronics (PLT) Position by $1.05 Million; Seidman Lawrence B Has Upped Its Bankwell Finl Group (BWFG) Stake by $3.66 Million as Share Value Declined

Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in Bankwell Finl Group Inc (BWFG) by 22.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B bought 126,112 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.02% . The institutional investor held 698,157 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.37M, up from 572,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Bankwell Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.51M market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $26.34. About 8,734 shares traded. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) has declined 12.16% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.16% the S&P500. Some Historical BWFG News: 01/05/2018 – James M. Garnett, Jr. Appointed to the Board of Directors of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. and Bankwell Bank; 08/05/2018 – BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC BWFG.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC BWFG.O – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $21.12; 25/04/2018 – Bankwell Financial Group 1Q EPS 59c; 01/05/2018 – Bankwell Financial Group: James M. Garnett, Jr. Appointed to the Bd of Directors; 16/03/2018 BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bankwell Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWFG)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold BWFG shares while 9 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 3.80 million shares or 1.03% more from 3.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG). Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 310,835 shares. Amer Gru holds 3,939 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory owns 13,567 shares. Banc Funds Limited owns 477,232 shares. Perritt Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.77% in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG). Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) for 9,200 shares. 15,030 were accumulated by Invesco. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG). Millennium Llc holds 0% in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) or 35,804 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1,839 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc holds 9,437 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG). Endicott Mgmt Com accumulated 635,404 shares. The New Jersey-based Seidman Lawrence B has invested 16.57% in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG).

More notable recent Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "If You Had Bought Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Shares Five Years Ago You'd Have Made 73% – Yahoo Finance" published on June 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows Of Monday – Benzinga" on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Should You Buy Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days? – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 83,564 shares to 715,594 shares, valued at $102.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 127,499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 633,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Voya Infrastructure Industri (IDE).