Geode Capital Management Cut Holding in Annaly Capital Management In (NLY) by $18.05 Million as Stock Price Declined; Wellington Shields & Company Has Raised Its Holding in Intrexon (XON) as Market Value Rose

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management In (NLY) by 9.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 1.81 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 16.77M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167.87 million, down from 18.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Capital Management In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.03. About 3.54M shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal values MTGE at $19.65 Per Shr; 09/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. To Acquire MTGE Investment Corp. For $900 Million; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q Net $1.33B; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 03/05/2018 – MTGE ALERT: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of MTGE Investment Corp.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators; 21/04/2018 – DJ Annaly Capital Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NLY); 02/05/2018 – ANNALY TO PAY ABOUT $19.65/SHR OF MTGE ON APRIL 30 CLOSE PRICE; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY 1Q CORE EPS EXCLUDING PAA 30C; EST. 30C

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in Intrexon Corp (XON) by 83.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 144,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 91.15% . The institutional investor held 315,800 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 171,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Intrexon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.14. About 407,611 shares traded. Intrexon Corporation (NYSE:XON) has declined 42.97% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.97% the S&P500. Some Historical XON News: 10/05/2018 – Intrexon 1Q Rev $43.8M; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie; 10/05/2018 – INTREXON 1Q LOSS/SHR 33C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 29/03/2018 – ACTOBIO THERAPEUTICS SAYS “SOON WILL START CLINICAL TRIALS” WITH AG019 “IN ASSOCIATION WITH SPECIALIZED INSTITUTES IN EUROPE AND NORTH AMERICA”; 29/05/2018 – INTREXON CORP – EXISTENCE OF ENZYME IS ESSENTIAL TO INCREASE RATE OF FINAL STEP IN THEBAINE SYNTHESIS; 29/05/2018 – INTREXON CORP – ISOLATION & RECOMBINANT EXPRESSION OF A NOVEL GENE FROM OPIUM POPPY ENCODING ENZYME, THEBAINE SYNTHASE; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 23/05/2018 – The Cayman Government and Oxitec Launch Innovative Pilot to Suppress Aedes aegypti; 29/05/2018 – lsolation and Recombinant Expression of Key Enzyme for Opioid Production; 10/05/2018 – INTREXON 1Q REV. $43.8M, EST. $60.9M

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold NLY shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,633 were accumulated by Nuwave Invest Ltd Liability Corporation. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 1.22 million shares. West Chester Capital Advsrs reported 0.95% stake. Assetmark Inc accumulated 0.02% or 220,726 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Co owns 972,218 shares. Susquehanna Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Proffitt & Goodson Incorporated holds 0.03% or 12,416 shares in its portfolio. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Adv owns 13,200 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa stated it has 429,342 shares. Asset Mngmt reported 0.03% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Voloridge Invest Management Lc invested in 105,083 shares. Bb&T Corp invested in 0% or 22,598 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.01% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Reaves W H And accumulated 2.80 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg holds 0.05% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) or 5.53 million shares.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.24 million activity. $478,000 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares were bought by Green Anthony C. KEYES KEVIN bought 300,000 shares worth $2.89 million. The insider Fallon Katherine Beirne bought $24,936.

More notable recent Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Annaly Capital Management: Dividend Cut – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Annaly Capital Management, Paramount Group, SPX, and Essent Group â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Annaly Capital Management completes MTGE merger – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2018. More interesting news about Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Annaly Capital Management, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Annaly Capital Management: Insiders Are Loading Up The Truck – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cohu Inc (NASDAQ:COHU) by 33,758 shares to 489,211 shares, valued at $7.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aerovironment Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 21,823 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,737 shares, and has risen its stake in Urstadt Biddle (NYSE:UBA).

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08 million and $196.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc Spons Adr (NYSE:BP) by 7,586 shares to 18,310 shares, valued at $801,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG) by 12,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,670 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold XON shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 121.18 million shares or 4.88% more from 115.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Inc has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Washington Corporation reported 1.46% of its portfolio in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Moreover, Virtu Fincl Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) for 32,148 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). 6.42M were reported by Blackrock. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% of its portfolio in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 17,195 shares in its portfolio. Peloton Wealth Strategists holds 37,500 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Principal Fincl Grp Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). 30,074 are owned by Legal And General Gp Plc. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 50,001 shares. Addison Cap Commerce reported 0.06% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 87,540 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Management has 0% invested in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) for 411,662 shares.

More notable recent Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Intrexon Corporation’s (NASDAQ:XON) Balance Sheet Tell Us About It? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ActoBio on go with mid-stage study of AG017 for celiac disease – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Intrexon to Announce Second Quarter and First Half 2019 Financial Results on August 8th – prnewswire.com” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “31 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.