Geode Capital Management Cut By $6.97 Million Its Spirit Aerosystems Hold (SPR) Position; Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) Sentiment Is 1.44

Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.57, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 59 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 41 sold and decreased their positions in Westamerica Bancorporation. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 21.83 million shares, down from 23.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Westamerica Bancorporation in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 39 Increased: 42 New Position: 17.

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased Spirit Aerosystems Hold (SPR) stake by 6.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 76,644 shares as Spirit Aerosystems Hold (SPR)’s stock declined 12.05%. The Geode Capital Management Llc holds 1.04 million shares with $94.80M value, down from 1.11M last quarter. Spirit Aerosystems Hold now has $7.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.43% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $76.59. About 892,174 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 06/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Unique On-site Blood Bank; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Shareholders Vote Against Board Proposal to Lower Threshold Needed for Special Meeting to 25%; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Shareholders Vote Against Board Proposal With 56M Votes Against, 41.3M For; 02/05/2018 – SPR: ASCO DEAL OPENS DOOR TO MORE BOMBARDIER, EMBRAER CONTENT; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO: OUT OF SEQUENCE WORK ON 737 HAS IMPROVED BY 20%; 16/04/2018 – DARSANA CAPITAL PARTNERS LP REPORTS 5.23 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems, Wichita State to Work on Areas Such As Advanced Composites, Rapid Prototyping and Product Development; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Stockholders Vote in Favor of Shareholder Proposal to Lower Special Meeting Threshold to 10%; 02/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems to Buy Asco Industries Parent for $650 Million; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEEKING MERGER TARGETS WITH MORE AIRBUS CONTENT

Rbo & Co Llc holds 1.91% of its portfolio in Westamerica Bancorporation for 128,970 shares. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owns 62,233 shares or 1.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Palisade Capital Management Llc Nj has 0.78% invested in the company for 391,612 shares. The Georgia-based Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C has invested 0.65% in the stock. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 113,400 shares.

The stock increased 0.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $61.71. About 18,584 shares traded. Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) has risen 6.82% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.82% the S&P500. Some Historical WABC News: 13/03/2018 Westamerica Bancorporation: Arthur C. Latno, Jr., Retired from the Board; 19/04/2018 – WESTAMERICA RECOGNIZED NO PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES IN 1Q; 26/03/2018 – Westamerica Bancorporation to Reduce Size of Board to 8 From 9; 26/03/2018 – WESTAMERICA BANCORP WABC.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 19/04/2018 – Westamerica Bancorp 1Q EPS 66c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Westamerica Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WABC); 23/03/2018 – Westamerica Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Westamerica Bancorporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Westamerica Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – WESTAMERICA BANCORP 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 66C

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding firm for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking services and products to individual and commercial clients in Northern and Central California. The company has market cap of $1.66 billion. The firm accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts; interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits; money market checking deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as invests in securities. It has a 22.04 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial real estate, real estate construction, residential real estate, and consumer installment loans, as well as other loans primarily comprising indirect automobile loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Moreover, Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) has 0.02% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Royal Bankshares Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 202,911 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 5,414 shares. Pnc Financial Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). First Manhattan holds 381,607 shares. Bessemer Inc stated it has 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 7,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jennison holds 6,509 shares. Advisory Services Net Ltd Liability Corporation, Georgia-based fund reported 302 shares. Hound Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 11.19% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 2.84M shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Limited owns 0.01% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 10,097 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa has invested 0.04% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Voloridge Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 45,211 shares. Westpac Banking holds 0% or 11,490 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE:SPR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs has $10100 highest and $92 lowest target. $97.67’s average target is 27.52% above currents $76.59 stock price. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold”. As per Wednesday, August 14, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Geode Capital Management Llc increased Papa John’s Intl Inc (NASDAQ:PZZA) stake by 19,965 shares to 306,724 valued at $16.24 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Yext Inc stake by 220,013 shares and now owns 1.21 million shares. Mks Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) was raised too.