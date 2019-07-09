Geode Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Quinstreet (QNST); As Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) Stock Price Rose, Holder Cook & Bynum Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc bought 52,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 762,997 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.07M, up from 710,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $91.68. About 935,183 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 14/03/2018 Argentina approves AB Inbev plan for post-merger beer divestments; 09/05/2018 – Correct: AB InBev 1Q Net Pft $1.02B; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized Net Pft $1.44B; 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Congress rushes to pass funding bill before Friday deadline; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video); 21/05/2018 – RENERGEN LTD – ANNOUNCES CONCLUSION OF AN OFF-TAKE AGREEMENT FOR PROVISION OF NATURAL GAS BY TETRA4 TO SAB TO USE IN DISPLACING DIESEL USE IN TRUCKS; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ABI’S USD BONDS A3, STABLE; 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Quinstreet Inc (QNST) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 43,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 497,591 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66 million, up from 453,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Quinstreet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $771.34 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $15.38. About 231,374 shares traded. QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) has risen 17.49% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical QNST News: 07/05/2018 – QuinStreet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) Leading Nowhere; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s CEO, CFO, and a longtime large backer started to sell shares in the past few months, after holding for years when the stock was much lower. That says a lot about how overvalued shares have become; 30/05/2018 – QuinStreet Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – We’re short $QNST. Report available at; 11/04/2018 – QUINSTREET A NEW SHORT BY KERRISDALE, SEES 50% DOWNSIDE; 18/04/2018 – QuinStreet to Report 3Q Fiscal Yr 2018 Results Earlier; 20/04/2018 – $QNST: Split Rock, $QNST’s 4th-largest holder and one of its earliest backers, keeps selling shares. Another 230k earlier this week at prices as low as $10.73. ����; 15/05/2018 – QuinStreet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – QuinStreet Receives Culture of Compliance Award

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Incorporated owns 116,296 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Tn owns 1,040 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset has 0.03% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Jacobs Com Ca has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Benjamin F Edwards & invested in 0.01% or 1,420 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can has 33,746 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Thornburg Inv Mgmt holds 0% or 2,719 shares in its portfolio. Brinker Capital Inc invested in 0.17% or 52,254 shares. Da Davidson Co holds 25,489 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 361,904 were accumulated by First Trust L P. James Inv Rech Inc holds 0% or 86 shares in its portfolio. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv holds 0.15% or 4,575 shares. Eqis Mgmt Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). 80,044 are held by Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 8,011 shares to 1.64 million shares, valued at $72.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) by 108,587 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 631,056 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opp (VTA).

