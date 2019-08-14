Geode Capital Management Boosted Its Flowers Foods (FLO) Position; NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) Had 4 Analysts Last Week

Geode Capital Management Llc increased Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) stake by 5.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Geode Capital Management Llc acquired 108,780 shares as Flowers Foods Inc (FLO)’s stock rose 10.44%. The Geode Capital Management Llc holds 2.04 million shares with $43.50M value, up from 1.93M last quarter. Flowers Foods Inc now has $4.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $22.49. About 800,913 shares traded. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has risen 16.23% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 06/03/2018 Flowers Foods at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.04-Adj EPS $1.16; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INC – REAFFIRMED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods 1Q Net $51.2M; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS REAFFIRMED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Flowers Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLO); 24/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Raises Dividend to 18c; 24/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 18C/SHR FROM 17C, EST. 17C

Among 8 analysts covering NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. NuVasive had 13 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by BTIG Research. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, August 9. The stock of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by RBC Capital Markets. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Hold” rating and $50 target. On Monday, July 29 the stock rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Cowen & Co. See NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) latest ratings:

09/08/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $54.0000 New Target: $68.0000 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $57.0000 New Target: $67.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral New Target: $66.0000 Downgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Rating: Buy New Target: $65 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $65 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $65 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $65 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $65 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Rating: Buy New Target: $59 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold FLO shares while 82 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 3.28% less from 138.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookstone Management holds 24,834 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 21,175 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.05M shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Ent Fincl Corporation holds 0% or 65 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt Limited owns 29,627 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 274,087 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Provise Mngmt Group holds 0.03% or 10,911 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.01% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Asset Management reported 11,514 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 73,340 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability invested in 17,281 shares. Meeder Asset has 7,542 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sei Investments Co holds 287,771 shares.

More notable recent Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “DA Davidson On Flowers Foods: Stock Already Reflects Solid Near-Term Potential – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) CEO Ryals McMullian on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Superior Industries International leads consumer gainers; The Kraft Heinz and Flowers Foods among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) stake by 20,184 shares to 650,957 valued at $113.71M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) stake by 8,499 shares and now owns 830,043 shares. Hunt (Jb) Transprt Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) was reduced too.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $31,310 activity. MUKHERJEE DEBO also bought $31,310 worth of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) shares.

The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $63.7. About 399,938 shares traded or 3.19% up from the average. NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has risen 16.39% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical NUVA News: 07/05/2018 – nuvasive, incorporated | nuvasive® xlx interbody system | K173892 | 05/04/2018 |; 22/04/2018 – DJ NuVasive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUVA); 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group LP Exits Position in NuVasive; 26/03/2018 – We believe this adds conviction to our “reset” thesis for $NUVA as they clean house from a previously very aggressive accounting team. Extremely bearish, over the next 2 quarters. $NUVA; 22/05/2018 – NuVasive PRECICE STRYDE System Used in First Patient for Stature Lengthening by Intl Limb Lengthening Expert; 02/05/2018 – NuVasive $NUVA will continue to fall in future periods. Competition has caught up with them and their procedures/products have lost their competitive edge. Accounting issues we pointed out were a harbinger; 22/05/2018 – NuVasive PRECICE STRYDE™ System Used In First Patient For Stature Lengthening By International Limb Lengthening Expert; 08/05/2018 – NuVasive Unveils Newest Additions To Early Onset Scoliosis Portfolio At POSNA Annual Meeting; 01/05/2018 – NUVASIVE REITERATED YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – At NuVasive $NUVA, Newly appointed CFO Rajesh Asarpota now takes over chief accounting officer position from what looks like to be recently terminated Jereme Sylvain (held position for less than 2 years)

More notable recent NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “NuVasive Specialized Orthopedics Reaches 10,000 Nail Implant Milestone of the Precice® System for Limb Lengthening – PRNewswire” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why NuVasive Stock Gained 14% in July – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NUVA vs. RMD: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NuVasive (NUVA) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold NuVasive, Inc. shares while 83 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 64.78 million shares or 21.83% more from 53.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Llc has invested 0% in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). Savings Bank Of America De holds 1.33M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management Inc invested in 0% or 4,226 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 18,000 shares. Natixis Advsr L P has 0.03% invested in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). Moreover, Aperio Gp Lc has 0% invested in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 31,587 shares stake. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Company accumulated 7,601 shares. Prudential Finance holds 33,016 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 49,458 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) for 32,700 shares. Regions Financial Corp invested in 0% or 4,762 shares. Swiss Financial Bank reported 93,669 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc, Michigan-based fund reported 20,701 shares. Tekla Cap Management Limited Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).

NuVasive, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. The company has market cap of $3.32 billion. The Company’s products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including biologics used for spinal fusion process. It has a 64.74 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, NVM5, and intraoperative monitoring services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.