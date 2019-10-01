Geo Group (Put) (GEO) Valuation Declined While Muzinich & Company Has Raised Its Stake; Apple (AAPL) Holder Ensemble Capital Management Cut Its Position by $761,208

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 30.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 3,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 8,781 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.74 million, down from 12,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $225.94. About 21.55M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE BOOSTED AAPL, MON, TEVA, DAL, BK IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Apple apparently designed a gold-colored version of the iPhone X but didn’t release it; 15/05/2018 – Apple Wants $1 Billion From Samsung at Smartphone Retrial; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple is working on a crumb-resistant keyboard; 04/04/2018 – Apple is developing gesture control and curved screens for its iPhone, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter; 15/05/2018 – MOORE REDUCED FB, AAPL, MSFT, PX, MON IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Popular Science: Exclusive first look: Daisy is Apple’s new robot that eats iPhones and spits out recyclable parts; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 12/03/2018 – Zero Hedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple cuts orders for HomePod amid poor sales- Bloomberg

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc (Put) (GEO) by 69.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31M, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $17.07. About 391,771 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO); 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO OF $0.43 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 08/04/2018 – Geo Tv (PK): Journalists, civil society activists protest, demand restoration of Geo News; 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REFINANCING OF ALL EXISTING SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS WITH REFINANCING TERM LOANS IN AGGREGATE OF $792.0 MLN

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11M and $708.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng P by 54,570 shares to 866,833 shares, valued at $42.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 56,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,810 shares, and has risen its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blume Capital Mgmt accumulated 67,292 shares or 6.74% of the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough & holds 2.94% or 108,917 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Trust has invested 2.78% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tealwood Asset Management owns 11,363 shares. Stanley reported 8,206 shares. Brookmont Mngmt holds 1,790 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Company has invested 3.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Garland Inc reported 1,050 shares stake. Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 5.25% or 34,151 shares. Trb Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 75,000 shares. Monetary Group reported 52,325 shares or 3.98% of all its holdings. Shell Asset accumulated 510,452 shares or 2.24% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 0.35% or 1.40 million shares. Payden And Rygel holds 1,400 shares. Motco stated it has 66,266 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings.

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20B and $481.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pennantpark Invt Corp (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 106,335 shares to 955,428 shares, valued at $6.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 25,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS).

