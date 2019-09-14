Geo Group (Put) (GEO) Stake Lifted by Muzinich & Company; Roffman Miller Associates Upped Its Aflac (AFL) Position by $344,952 as Stock Price Rose

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 1.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 6,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 407,593 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.34M, up from 401,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $51.77. About 3.20M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q EPS 91c; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Aflac Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Country Music Star Chris Young Joins Aflac to Present First-Ever Aflac ACM Lifting Lives Honor for Excellence in Music Therapy; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Fincl Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert a. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Inc; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Aa3 Ifsr To Aflac Japan; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – REITERATE 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc (Put) (GEO) by 69.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31M, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.23. About 733,404 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN; 08/04/2018 – Geo Tv (PK): Journalists, civil society activists protest, demand restoration of Geo News; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q EPS 29c; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53; 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC SAYS ON APRIL 30 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO.1 TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.38; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold AFL shares while 315 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 455.37 million shares or 3.47% less from 471.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Georgia-based Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 1.48 million shares. Blair William Il has invested 0.01% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). 34,533 are held by Canandaigua Bank &. Fiduciary Tru reported 61,266 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Intrust Fincl Bank Na invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.11% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins owns 22,304 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Hendley Comm invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Co has invested 0.23% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Moreover, Mason Street Ltd Co has 0.12% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 106,317 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Inv Counsel Inc Wi invested in 372,653 shares. Monarch Mngmt Inc invested in 1.67% or 85,470 shares. Legacy Cap Ptnrs Inc reported 8,340 shares. Capstone Investment Advsrs Lc owns 26 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24 million and $930.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tips Bond Fund (TIP) by 3,522 shares to 11,102 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,804 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bond Index Fund Inter (BIV).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,659 activity.

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20 billion and $481.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Bdc Inc by 20,821 shares to 532,036 shares, valued at $10.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidus Invt Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 32,361 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,144 shares, and cut its stake in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC).