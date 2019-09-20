Geo Group (Put) (GEO) Share Value Declined While Muzinich & Company Lifted Its Holding; Scott & Selber Increased Its Position in Sysco (SYY) by $1.23 Million

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc (Put) (GEO) by 69.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31M, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.53. About 341,615 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $2.45-$2.53/Share; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO OF $0.43 PER DILUTED SHARE; 06/03/2018 Geo Group Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 14; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC SAYS ON APRIL 30 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO.1 TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018; 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 120.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 17,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 32,077 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27M, up from 14,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $78.55. About 583,188 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M; 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII; 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 24/05/2018 – Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – STORAGE AREA, PRINTING DEPARTMENT, COATING DEPARTMENT AT FACTORY PREMISES ARE HUGELY AFFECTED DUE TO FIRE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.07% or 628,507 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Capital Management accumulated 3,758 shares. Old Point And Fincl N A reported 74,903 shares. Mairs & reported 5,272 shares. Telos reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Zebra Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,142 shares. Adirondack Communications stated it has 220 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ims Cap Mgmt reported 3,081 shares. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx reported 0.27% stake. Keybank Association Oh invested in 36,929 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dumont And Blake Investment Advsrs reported 15,847 shares. Northern Tru Corp invested 0.12% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). First National Bank invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 11,516 were reported by Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Calamos Advsrs Llc owns 123,721 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20 billion and $481.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Bdc Inc by 20,821 shares to 532,036 shares, valued at $10.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC) by 1.71M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.11M shares, and cut its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS).

