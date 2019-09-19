Geo Group (Put) (GEO) Holder Muzinich & Company Raised Its Position by $945,000 as Share Price Declined; Welch Capital Partners Position in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Boosted by $3.16 Million

Welch Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 194.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Capital Partners Llc bought 18,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 28,278 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.79M, up from 9,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $478.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $183.68. About 5.59 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 31/05/2018 – Alibaba co-founder claims many Americans ‘want to stop China’ from upgrading its tech; 02/04/2018 – Amit Sinha, chief operating officer of Paytm Mall said the company would deploy the latest investment from SoftBank and Alibaba to beef up its technology and build superior logistics among other things; 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA DELIVERY PLATFORM ELE.ME; 13/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd; 07/03/2018 – Lazada’s new seller-friendly measures a boon for entrepreneurs; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence; 03/04/2018 – Paytm Mall grabs $2bn valuation with new Softbank/Alibaba investment; 11/03/2018 – Cloud pivots Alibaba, Tencent to business market; 19/03/2018 – STMicroelectronics’ Products Complete Alibaba IoT Validation, Enabling Better Time to Market for Customers; 12/03/2018 – OFO RAISES $866M IN FUNDING ROUND LED BY ALIBABA

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc (Put) (GEO) by 69.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31 million, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $17.83. About 86,532 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q EPS 29c; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REFINANCING OF ALL EXISTING SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS WITH REFINANCING TERM LOANS IN AGGREGATE OF $792.0 MLN; 29/03/2018 – GEOAmey Joint Venture Signs Court Custody and Prisoner Escort Services Contract in Scotland; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO); 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20 billion and $481.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 39,461 shares to 755,310 shares, valued at $13.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 47,992 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 617,422 shares, and cut its stake in Pennantpark Invt Corp (NASDAQ:PNNT).

