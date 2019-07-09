Geo Group New (Put) (GEO) Valuation Declined While Muzinich & Company Has Lifted Its Holding; Mcdonalds (MCD) Holder Dowling & Yahnke Has Trimmed Stake as Shares Rose

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (GEO) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $20.17. About 312,385 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 9.85% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.38; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 29/03/2018 – GEOAmey Joint Venture Signs Court Custody and Prisoner Escort Services Contract in Scotland; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO REFINANCING TERM LOANS IS EQUAL TO LIBOR PLUS 2.00%; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REFINANCING OF ALL EXISTING SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS WITH REFINANCING TERM LOANS IN AGGREGATE OF $792.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53; 06/03/2018 Geo Group Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 14; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018; 08/04/2018 – Geo Tv (PK): Journalists, civil society activists protest, demand restoration of Geo News

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 1,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,814 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.46 million, down from 51,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $211.88. About 771,960 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets ambitious targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Comparable Guest Counts Up in All Segments Except U.S. in 1Q; 14/03/2018 – MCD SEES $2.4B CAPEX FOR 2018; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s wants to cut greenhouse gas emissions related to its restaurants and offices by 36%; 12/04/2018 – Kalinowski McDonald’s Surveys to Live On as Analyst Starts Anew; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.79, EST. $1.67; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for workers; 19/03/2018 – Push to Settle McDonald’s Case, a Threat to Franchise Model; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO SAYS BREAKFAST WAS COMPETITIVE IN U.S. IN 1Q

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 44,666 shares to 794,771 shares, valued at $14.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 178,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).

More notable recent The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GEO Group: Still Many Political Risks – Seeking Alpha” on March 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GEO Group declares $0.48 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Presidential hopeful Booker vows to end ‘moral vandalism’ of Trump immigration policy – StreetInsider.com” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “GeoPark Announces Significant Acreage Expansion in the Llanos Basin in Colombia in Partnership With Ecopetrol/Hocol – Business Wire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 5,912 shares to 9,398 shares, valued at $705,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 2,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $23.79 million activity. Hoovel Catherine A. sold 1,328 shares worth $233,662. MCKENNA ANDREW J sold $5.41M worth of stock. $537,767 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares were sold by Henry Daniel. $3.99M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Gibbs Robert Lane.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement System invested 0.61% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Tiemann Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.39% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Westover Advisors Ltd Liability owns 11,678 shares. Royal London Asset has invested 0% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 1.20 million are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv. 4,098 are owned by Meritage Portfolio Mgmt. Evanson Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.18% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Royal Bankshares Of Canada accumulated 0.41% or 5.03M shares. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Advisory Networks Limited Liability has invested 0.25% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Ghp Investment Inc accumulated 3,150 shares. Iowa Bank & Trust reported 20,392 shares or 1.78% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 220,557 shares. 8,337 were accumulated by Intrust Financial Bank Na. 2,297 are owned by Arvest Bancshares Trust Division.