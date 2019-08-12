Geo Group New (Put) (GEO) Shareholder Muzinich & Company Lifted Position; Cookson Peirce & Co Has Lifted Its Holding in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by $2.12 Million

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 13,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 127,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.54M, up from 114,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $158.27. About 567,813 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS CO, ALONGSIDE WM PARTNERS HAS AGREED TO SELL HEALTH & WELLNESS PLATFORM TO CLOROX CO FOR $700 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Lake District Hospital Proactively Implements Top UV Technology to Enhance Infection Prevention Protocols; 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored by Vanterra Capital Acquired by Clorox; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS ADDITIONAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 15/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Intel, HP Inc. and Clorox; 13/03/2018 – Hidden Valley First To Leverage Allrecipes’ AmazonFresh Integration; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Taking Aggressive Action to Address Headwinds, Support Margin Improvement Over Time; 15/05/2018 – Clorox Announces June 13 Webcast of Company Presentation at dbAccess Global Consumer Conference

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (GEO) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $17.85. About 695,382 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REFINANCING OF ALL EXISTING SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS WITH REFINANCING TERM LOANS IN AGGREGATE OF $792.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $2.45-$2.53/Share; 08/04/2018 – Geo Tv (PK): Journalists, civil society activists protest, demand restoration of Geo News; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.38; 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK; 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO REFINANCING TERM LOANS IS EQUAL TO LIBOR PLUS 2.00%; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018; 29/03/2018 – GEOAmey Joint Venture Signs Court Custody and Prisoner Escort Services Contract in Scotland; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80 million and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc Com by 6,396 shares to 220,531 shares, valued at $38.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 6,123 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,977 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Il invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Tiedemann Advsr owns 4,262 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Catalyst Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 94,000 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Ser Inc reported 0.07% stake. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management accumulated 0.55% or 368,200 shares. Aull Monroe Inv Corp holds 1,600 shares. Highlander Management Ltd Liability accumulated 230 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Llc has 2.18% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Earnest Ptnrs Lc accumulated 65 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Company reported 2,006 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 2,852 are held by Everence Management. Howland Management Ltd Liability Company holds 1,674 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust holds 5,102 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 120,617 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Da Davidson & holds 15,923 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.