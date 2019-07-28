Geo Group New (Put) (GEO) Shareholder Muzinich & Company Has Upped Holding; As Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Stock Rose, Glenmede Trust Company Na Has Boosted Holding

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (GEO) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.5. About 1.89 million shares traded or 117.38% up from the average. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 9.85% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 29/03/2018 – GEOAmey Joint Venture Signs Court Custody and Prisoner Escort Services Contract in Scotland; 06/03/2018 Geo Group Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 14; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.38; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO); 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $2.45-$2.53/Share; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC SAYS ON APRIL 30 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO.1 TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO OF $0.43 PER DILUTED SHARE

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 18.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 2,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,836 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44 million, up from 15,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $465.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 15.17 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 25/05/2018 – US News: China to Use Cornerstones to Help Alibaba, Xiaomi List in Mainland; 10/04/2018 – Spin Master’s PAW Patrol wins an award from Tmall, the online marketplace of the Alibaba Group; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba’s brick-and-mortar mall heralds new growth strategy; 09/05/2018 – Alibaba Acquires Pakistan-based E-commerce Site Daraz Group — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD – WANG LEI RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 mln in India’s Paytm E-Commerce; 19/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu, Alibaba, BP Trade Actively; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Facebook to fix privacy issues; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – AS PER DEAL, CO TO BUY ALI JK MEDICAL PRODUCTS LTD; 17/03/2018 – Alibaba’s plan to launch Alipay-style payment in Japan has hit a snag, as banks withhold cooperation out of concern over potential data leaks into China

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 12,149 shares to 14,038 shares, valued at $661,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in South32 Ltd by 139,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 501,722 shares, and cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Alibaba Stock Has Plenty of Juice to Rally Higher – Investorplace.com” on July 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Ways to Play the Historic Bargain In Chinese Stocks – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Alibaba Stock Can be Boosted by Digital-Ad Growth – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Will Alibaba Stock Soar Thanks to Its Hong Kong Listing? – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Anheuser Busch Inbev Preps Biggest IPO Of 2019 In Hong Kong – Benzinga” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

More notable recent The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On The Geo Group, Inc. (GEO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GEO Group, CoreCivic fall after Fifth Third turns away from private prison firms – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “For-Profit Prison Operators Trade Down As House Oversight Panel Announces Investigation – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Impressed By The GEO Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:GEO) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Yamana Gold Announces Strong Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pennantpark Invt Corp (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 369,435 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $7.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 178,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18M shares, and cut its stake in Stellus Cap Invt Corp (NYSE:SCM).