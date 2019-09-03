Geo Group New (Put) (GEO) Share Price Declined While Muzinich & Company Has Boosted Its Stake; Navellier & Associates Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) Has Upped by $685,032 as Stock Price Rose

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) by 107.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 9,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% . The hedge fund held 19,130 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, up from 9,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Fox Factory Holding Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $72.04. About 110,323 shares traded. Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) has risen 63.26% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXF News: 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Sees FY Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.86; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 20/03/2018 – Fox Factory at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ; 02/04/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Corp. vs SRAM, LLC | FWD Entered | 04/02/2018; 02/05/2018 – FOX FACTORY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 43C TO 49C, EST. 46C; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Sees 2Q Adj EPS 43c-Adj EPS 49c; 18/04/2018 – Fox Factory, Inc. vs SRAM, LLC | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 02/05/2018 – FOX FACTORY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 34C; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Sees FY Sales $555M-$575M

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (GEO) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.16. About 498,350 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 06/03/2018 Geo Group Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 14; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q EPS 29c; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $2.45-$2.53/Share; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.38; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO); 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO REFINANCING TERM LOANS IS EQUAL TO LIBOR PLUS 2.00%

More notable recent Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Compass Diversified Holdings Expands Board of Directors with Appointment of Larry L. Enterline; Appoints D. Eugene Ewing as Independent Lead Director – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Solid Segment Backlogs Aid Oshkosh (OSK) Amid High Costs – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ford (F) Recalls 108,000 Vehicles to Resolve Seat-Belt Issue – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Westport HPDI 2.0 Drives Westport Fuel Amid Expense Woes – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold FOXF shares while 57 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.82 million shares or 1.87% less from 36.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American International Group Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). Thb Asset Mngmt holds 8,127 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker has 0% invested in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) for 4 shares. Captrust Finance holds 301 shares. Campbell & Company Inv Adviser Lc reported 8,014 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. 15,996 are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. Timpani Capital Management Ltd Co holds 7,498 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Redmond Asset Lc has invested 0.7% in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.01% invested in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) for 105,297 shares. Mckinley Cap Mgmt Ltd Delaware holds 0% or 894 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.02% or 5.43 million shares. Mawer Investment Management Ltd invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). Germany-based Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0.02% in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 10,739 shares. Concorde Asset Management Lc reported 14,303 shares.

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $644.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEMKT:EPM) by 83,236 shares to 10,775 shares, valued at $73,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pgt Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) by 59,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,040 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc..