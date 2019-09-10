Geo Group New (Put) (GEO) Position Maintained by Muzinich & Company; Tempur Sealy International (TPX) Shareholder Route One Investment Company LP Trimmed Holding as Share Price Rose

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (GEO) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $18.2. About 570,096 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC SAYS ON APRIL 30 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO.1 TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 08/04/2018 – Geo Tv (PK): Journalists, civil society activists protest, demand restoration of Geo News; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO); 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018; 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS

Route One Investment Company Lp decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp sold 818,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 4.27 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $246.51 million, down from 5.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $74.93. About 623,121 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11; 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy; 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX); 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Tempur Sealy; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C; 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today

Route One Investment Company Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $4.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 97,003 shares to 5.92M shares, valued at $647.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) by 197,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO).

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.94 million for 16.58 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 24,408 shares. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Com reported 13,524 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Dorsal Cap Lc owns 2.83% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 750,000 shares. Sei Investments stated it has 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Northern Trust holds 410,417 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.04% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 12,300 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd has invested 0.02% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Prudential Financial has invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Citigroup reported 39,716 shares stake. Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 316,715 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 2,280 were reported by Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp Inc Incorporated. Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Captrust Fin Advsr accumulated 1,386 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.01% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 5,408 shares.

