Geo Group New (Put) (GEO) Position Has Raised by Highbridge Capital Management Llc; Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Has Raised Holding in Transdigm Group (TDG) as Market Value Rose

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (GEO) by 139.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 280,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The hedge fund held 481,200 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.11 million, up from 200,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $15.55. About 909,389 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 29/03/2018 – GEOAmey Joint Venture Signs Court Custody and Prisoner Escort Services Contract in Scotland; 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $2.45-$2.53/Share; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.38; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO REFINANCING TERM LOANS IS EQUAL TO LIBOR PLUS 2.00%; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q EPS 29c

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 71.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 838 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 2,010 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $972,000, up from 1,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $6.58 during the last trading session, reaching $506.34. About 152,431 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 23/04/2018 – TransDigm Second Quarter Earnings Report and Conference Call Set for Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M SR SUB NOTES; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Names Operating Chief as Next CEO; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM SEES FY ADJ EPS $17.35 TO $17.99, EST. $17.34; 15/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM BUYS KIRKHILL FROM ESTERLINE; 02/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Prices Offering of $500 Million of Senior Subordinated Notes; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP REPORTS POTENTIAL FINANCING TRANSACTIONS; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 M of Senior Subordinated Notes; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 Million of Senior Subordinated Notes; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Appoints Mr. Stein and Michele Santana to Its Bd of Directors

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39B and $1.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 1.41M shares to 294,347 shares, valued at $3.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 364,311 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.98 million shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Elec Co (Put) (NYSE:EMR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold TDG shares while 148 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 51.84 million shares or 1.08% more from 51.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Advisors reported 886 shares. 107,928 were reported by Sands Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 9 shares. Zacks Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 3,271 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested in 3 shares. Quantbot Tech Lp holds 0.15% or 3,142 shares. Investors invested in 0.99% or 5.14 million shares. Girard Ptnrs stated it has 0.25% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 21,429 shares. Howe And Rusling Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 25 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Inc accumulated 924 shares. Cookson Peirce And Com holds 2.3% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) or 56,567 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Bancorporation has invested 0.01% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). 9,100 are held by Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.02% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 8,610 shares.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 3,965 shares to 147,083 shares, valued at $27.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 10,177 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,426 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VIS).