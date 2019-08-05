Geo Group New (Put) (GEO) Holder Muzinich & Company Has Raised Its Holding by $355,300 as Share Value Declined; Westchester Capital Management Has Increased Its Position in The Blackstone Group L.P. (Put) (BX) by $5.10 Million

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (GEO) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.56. About 870,577 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018; 06/03/2018 Geo Group Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 14; 29/03/2018 – GEOAmey Joint Venture Signs Court Custody and Prisoner Escort Services Contract in Scotland; 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO); 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $2.45-$2.53/Share; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in The Blackstone Group L.P. (Put) (BX) by 54.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 150,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 425,700 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.89 million, up from 275,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Blackstone Group L.P. (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 8.96M shares traded or 35.73% up from the average. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 13/03/2018 – Blackstone to Make Strategic Minority Investment in Rockpoint; 22/03/2018 – Exclusive – Blackstone sells African energy developer; 09/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS BUILDING RISK ANALYTICS AS PART OF INSURANCE PUSH; 26/03/2018 – Blackstone Sells $352 Million London Office to Korean Venture; 15/05/2018 – Blackstone Group Buys New 1% Position in WideOpenWest; 06/04/2018 – Victoria Park/Starwood: Shareholder irrevocables firm; 21/05/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Issues Statement in Response to LaSalle Hotel Properties’ Announcement of Merger Agreement With Blackstone; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE CORP – ABANDONING ITS MERGER AGREEMENT WITH BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS; 14/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE CEO SCHWARZMAN SPEAKS IN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 23/03/2018 – Blackstone Takes Minority Stake in Kohlberg & Co

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kcap Finl Inc (NASDAQ:KCAP) by 131,756 shares to 144,266 shares, valued at $522,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oaktree Strategic Income Cor by 233,356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 233,460 shares, and cut its stake in Main Street Capital Corp (NYSE:MAIN).

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44B and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE:TVPT) by 185,047 shares to 162,453 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Madison Square Garden Co New by 8,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,500 shares, and cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mathes holds 5,800 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability Co has invested 4.2% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Garrison Bradford And Assoc has 1.77% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Levin Cap Strategies LP accumulated 28,685 shares. Valley Advisers reported 23,115 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Ironwood Lc reported 0% stake. Bancorp Of Hawaii holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 10,500 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Incorporated Ca holds 36,910 shares. Cordasco Financial Network reported 1,663 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Renaissance Invest Limited Com invested in 1.93% or 135,122 shares. Mirador Cap Prtn Limited Partnership stated it has 1.47% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). The Illinois-based Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Philadelphia Fin Of San Francisco Limited Liability Com holds 0.53% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 89,797 shares. Moreover, Private Capital Advsrs has 3.25% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Caprock Grp has invested 0.14% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).