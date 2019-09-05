Geo Group New (Put) (GEO) Holder Muzinich & Company Has Boosted Its Stake by $355,300 as Market Value Declined; G2 Investment Partners Management Boosted Radcom LTD (RDCM) Holding by $1.03 Million as Stock Price Declined

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Radcom Ltd (RDCM) by 33.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 147,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.36% . The hedge fund held 589,912 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38M, up from 442,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Radcom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.88 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $9.54. About 24,054 shares traded or 61.75% up from the average. RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) has declined 61.09% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RDCM News: 21/05/2018 – RADCOM Achieves Telefόnica UNICA Certification; 14/05/2018 – Herald Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Radcom; 22/05/2018 – RADCOM 1Q EPS 2c; 22/05/2018 – RADCOM LTD RDCM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $43 MLN TO $47 MLN; 11/05/2018 Russell Investments Group Exits Position in Radcom

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (GEO) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $17.86. About 959,051 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO REFINANCING TERM LOANS IS EQUAL TO LIBOR PLUS 2.00%; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO OF $0.43 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/04/2018 – Geo Tv (PK): Journalists, civil society activists protest, demand restoration of Geo News; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53; 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS; 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 5,177 shares to 7,053 shares, valued at $410,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cooper Std Hldgs (Put) by 1.76 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pennantpark Invt Corp (NASDAQ:PNNT).

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $324.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 36,429 shares to 76,829 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) by 339,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 688,482 shares, and cut its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI).