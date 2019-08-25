Geo Group New (Put) (GEO) Holder Muzinich & Company Increased Its Holding by $355,300; Elk Creek Partners Trimmed Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Holding as Market Value Declined

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 26.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 101,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 279,965 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00M, down from 381,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $30.76. About 541,628 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (GEO) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $16.74. About 650,980 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q EPS 29c; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO); 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $2.45-$2.53/Share; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO REFINANCING TERM LOANS IS EQUAL TO LIBOR PLUS 2.00%

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pennantpark Invt Corp (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 369,435 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $7.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Bdc Inc by 43,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 552,857 shares, and cut its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Financial Bank & Tru accumulated 93 shares. Stephens Invest Mgmt Grp Inc Llc owns 863,903 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 1.97 million shares. 29,393 were reported by Quantbot L P. First Tru Advsr LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 40,088 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Fuller & Thaler Asset Management invested in 0.77% or 1.90 million shares. Jennison Lc holds 0.09% or 2.90 million shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Llc holds 70,308 shares. 12Th Street Asset Mngmt Company Limited Company reported 3.72% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). D E Shaw Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 170,412 shares. Private Mngmt Gp owns 555,881 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advisors Lc owns 492,254 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Marathon Capital Mngmt has 21,915 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% or 44,517 shares in its portfolio.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79 million and $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viewray Inc by 59,729 shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $9.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adtalem Global Ed Inc by 34,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 392,637 shares, and has risen its stake in Quotient Technology Inc.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $345.36 million activity. FROST RICHARD W also bought $401,634 worth of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) shares.