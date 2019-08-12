Geo Group New (GEO) Shareholder State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Has Boosted Its Stake by $430,768 as Share Price Declined; Page Arthur B Has Lifted Position in Eog Resources (EOG) by $301,150

Page Arthur B increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 21.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 3,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 18,130 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, up from 14,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $79.37. About 2.79 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (GEO) by 29.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 22,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 99,411 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, up from 76,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $17.85. About 695,382 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in El Paso Elec Co (NYSE:EE) by 6,861 shares to 23,984 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 15,197 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 818,646 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside National Bank And Trust owns 0.01% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 432 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corp invested in 948,260 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Two Sigma Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 6,708 shares in its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Inc Ltd holds 774,771 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtn accumulated 0.16% or 37,081 shares. Parsons Inc Ri stated it has 0.05% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Chevy Chase Inc invested 0.34% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0.15% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.23% or 2.66M shares. Cwm Ltd Co owns 239,713 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Korea-based Korea Corp has invested 0.36% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Alps Advisors invested in 0% or 4,632 shares. Bartlett And Company Ltd Company reported 6,628 shares. Gagnon Limited Liability Corp owns 3,475 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn reported 3.47 million shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

