Geo Group New (GEO) Shareholder Capital Growth Management LP Has Cut Holding; Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Holder Clearbridge Investments Has Cut Its Position as Shares Declined

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 2,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 145,228 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.46M, down from 148,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $158.33. About 1.50M shares traded or 0.58% up from the average. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has risen 12.01% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 10/04/2018 – PRAKASH CONSTROWELL -ACQUISITION OF SPG MULTITRADE COULD NOT HAPPEN AS TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT MET WITHIN TIMEFRAME; 22/04/2018 – DJ Simon Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPG); 21/05/2018 – The Transformation Of The Shops At Riverside Begins Exciting Third Phase; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Rtgs On Simon Property Group; Otlk Stable; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF ANDREW JUSTER; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $12.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY EPS $7.33-EPS $7.43; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q-End U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Occupancy 94.6%; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Says Juster to Retire at Year End; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (GEO) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.66M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.91M, down from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.5. About 1.89M shares traded or 117.38% up from the average. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 9.85% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 08/04/2018 – Geo Tv (PK): Journalists, civil society activists protest, demand restoration of Geo News; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO REFINANCING TERM LOANS IS EQUAL TO LIBOR PLUS 2.00%; 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53; 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS; 06/03/2018 Geo Group Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 14; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q EPS 29c; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REFINANCING OF ALL EXISTING SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS WITH REFINANCING TERM LOANS IN AGGREGATE OF $792.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cushman Wakefield Plc by 670,000 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $36.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equity (NYSE:ARE) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Analysts await The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 10.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.6 per share. GEO’s profit will be $80.00M for 6.25 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by The GEO Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.49% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $2.98 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.98 per share. SPG’s profit will be $920.80M for 13.28 P/E if the $2.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Simon Property Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.97% negative EPS growth.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 21,238 shares to 1.78 million shares, valued at $62.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tallgrass Energy Lp by 165,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.22 million shares, and has risen its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate Corp invested in 46,386 shares. Ent Finance Service Corp holds 0% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) or 89 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 2.92M shares. Amica Mutual Insurance invested in 21,691 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 692,544 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 144,511 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 0.01% stake. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp owns 154,160 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. The Connecticut-based Hartford has invested 0.23% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Wellington Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Garland holds 21,325 shares. 1,415 are held by Miles. Ami Inv Management holds 19,325 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Llc holds 16,821 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. 27 are held by Sageworth Trust Co.