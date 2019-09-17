Geo Group New (GEO) Holder Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Cut Holding as Shares Declined; First Interstate Bank Increases Position in Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (GEO) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 382,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 4.59 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.34M, down from 4.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.21. About 743,565 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC SAYS ON APRIL 30 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO.1 TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO); 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS; 06/03/2018 Geo Group Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 14; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $2.45-$2.53/Share; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO OF $0.43 PER DILUTED SHARE; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REFINANCING OF ALL EXISTING SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS WITH REFINANCING TERM LOANS IN AGGREGATE OF $792.0 MLN

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 12910.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 10,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 10,929 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $620,000, up from 84 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $59.07. About 7.35 million shares traded or 29.84% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 28/03/2018 – Chicago O’Hare $8.5 bln expansion plan approved by city council; 27/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Declares Quarterly Dividend; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Rev $9.97B; 12/04/2018 – Trade battle resolved, Delta expects to fly CSeries jets by early 2019; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – TALKSPACE PARTNERS WITH DELTA TAU DELTA FRATERNITY TO EXPAND MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES ON CAMPUS; 22/05/2018 – POONA DAL AND OIL INDUSTRIES LTD PONA.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 465.5 MLN RUPEES VS 1.87 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 13/03/2018 – Delta Air Lines Expects $244M in Incremental Tax Expense; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES FILES FOR 4-PART NOTES OFFERING VIA BNP, OTHERS; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO JACOBSON: CORPORATE TRAVEL DEMAND REMAINS STRONG

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $450.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,320 shares to 69,917 shares, valued at $13.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 2,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,332 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap LP reported 496,700 shares. Friess Assocs Llc holds 361,759 shares or 1.5% of its portfolio. 334,298 were accumulated by Toronto Dominion National Bank. Foster And Motley Incorporated accumulated 86,221 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Ftb Advsr reported 0.01% stake. Paradigm Advsrs Lc holds 0.66% or 31,400 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.41% or 6.00M shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru has invested 0.09% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 6,140 shares. Cyrus Cap Ptnrs Lp has invested 12.93% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership invested in 256,275 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Livingston Gru Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has invested 0.13% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Kentucky-based Alphamark Advsr Lc has invested 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). 90,153 were reported by Gotham Asset Limited Liability Com. Inv House Ltd Llc holds 0.66% or 111,026 shares.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Barrons.com which released: “Delta Air Lines Still Deserves â€˜Outperformâ€™ Rating, Macquarie Says – Barron’s” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Tumbles as Attack on Saudi Hits Oil Supply – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Warren Buffett Doesn’t Care About Airline Stock Turbulence – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Airline to build maintenance base at RDU, plots hires of technicians, pilots, attendants – Triangle Business Journal” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Buffett’s Airline Bets: What’s the Record 3 Years In? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

More notable recent The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Geo Group, Inc. (GEO) – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much is The GEO Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:GEO) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why We Think GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The GEO Group: A Solid Speculative Income Play – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.