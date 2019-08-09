Geo Group New (GEO) Holder Epoch Investment Partners Lowered Position by $14.42 Million as Valuation Declined; Enterprise Financial Services Trimmed Red Hat (RHT) Stake as Stock Were Volatile

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (GEO) by 48.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 758,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 812,468 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60 million, down from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $18.16. About 1.25 million shares traded or 31.80% up from the average. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.38; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO REFINANCING TERM LOANS IS EQUAL TO LIBOR PLUS 2.00%; 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC SAYS ON APRIL 30 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO.1 TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 Geo Group Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 14; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q EPS 29c; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REFINANCING OF ALL EXISTING SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS WITH REFINANCING TERM LOANS IN AGGREGATE OF $792.0 MLN

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 68.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp sold 2,185 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1,024 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187,000, down from 3,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 21/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $135; RATING OUTPERFORM; 08/05/2018 – NeuVector Extends Red Hat OpenShift Availability with Role-Based Access Controls for Automated Run-time Container Security; 02/05/2018 – Forty8Fifty Labs Collaborates with Red Hat to Enable Digital Transformation through Application Development and Integration Pro; 21/05/2018 – Red Hat Delivers Cloud Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of OpenStack Platform; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $129; RATING NEUTRAL; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR: Upgrade Reflects Red Hat’s Continued Strong Operating Performance Due to Shr Gains in the Server Operating System Market; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat and Juniper Networks Expand Collaboration to Provide a Simplified and More Secure Path to Multicloud; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 15/05/2018 – Red Hat Enhances Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of Red Hat Virtualization; 07/05/2018 – RED HAT APPOINTS ALFRED W. ZOLLAR TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62 billion and $22.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 171,562 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $105.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 1.41 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL).

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) by 4,853 shares to 4,953 shares, valued at $361,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Airli (NYSE:LUV) by 6,448 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,846 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 11,975 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 60,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. M&T Savings Bank Corp owns 12,043 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tru Company Of Toledo Na Oh has 5,249 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 729 shares. Hrt Fincl Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 3,001 shares. Whittier Trust Company owns 132 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Texas-based Amer National Registered Advisor Incorporated has invested 0.5% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Farmers Bancorporation has 21 shares. York Cap Mgmt Global Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 3.46% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 422,395 shares. Btg Pactual Asset holds 4.44% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 63,617 shares. Yakira Cap Mngmt owns 97,500 shares or 5.09% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 10,334 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui accumulated 818,067 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Dnb Asset As owns 18,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio.