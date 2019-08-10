Geo Group New Com (GEO) Stock Price Declined While Miller Howard Investments Has Decreased Stake; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Grisanti Capital Management Trimmed Position

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased its stake in Geo Group Inc New Com (GEO) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 19,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 174,367 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, down from 193,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $17.85. About 650,705 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.38; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO); 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN; 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK; 29/03/2018 – GEOAmey Joint Venture Signs Court Custody and Prisoner Escort Services Contract in Scotland; 08/04/2018 – Geo Tv (PK): Journalists, civil society activists protest, demand restoration of Geo News

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 29.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 27,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 65,917 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32 million, down from 93,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – FROM SEPT. 12-25, 2017, 21CF CFO, DISNEY SENIOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ENGAGED IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC DEAL; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS SEGMENT LED BY ALAN HORN, CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY STUDIOS, REMAINS VIRTUALLY SAME; 14/03/2018 – Disney To Restructure Into Four Business Segments With Immediate Effect — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY `MARY POPPINS’ REBOOT STARS MERYL STREEP, DICK VAN DYKE; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Human remains found in yard of Disney worker missing since 2015; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CONSUMER, INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT IN PACT WITH ESPN

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68B and $3.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp C (NYSE:MMP) by 11,655 shares to 1.25M shares, valued at $75.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Umpqua Hldgs Corp Com (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 170,192 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Andeavor Logistics Lp Com Unit.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Coie Co has invested 1.51% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Vanguard Gru stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Navellier Assocs Incorporated owns 0.04% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,528 shares. Kings Point Capital Mngmt reported 2.07% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 0.83% or 601,513 shares. Avalon Advsr holds 233,731 shares. Cornerstone has 6,733 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Marsico Cap Management Llc holds 4.64% or 1.16 million shares. Prudential Plc reported 1.18M shares. Tru Of Vermont invested in 147,215 shares or 1.41% of the stock. Kansas-based Waddell & Reed Fincl Inc has invested 0.32% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Mcrae Mgmt Inc has 0.14% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,045 shares. New England And Retirement has 4,803 shares. First Midwest Comml Bank Trust Division reported 28,727 shares. Covey Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 14,850 shares.

