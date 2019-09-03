Geo Group Inc/The (GEO) Share Price Declined While Eagle Asset Management Trimmed Stake; Ronna Sue Cohen Raised Its Safety Ins Group (SAFT) Holding by $2.75 Million as Stock Value Rose

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Safety Ins Group Inc (SAFT) by 8624.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 2.75M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.24% . The institutional investor held 2.79M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, up from 31,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Safety Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $94.8. About 33,957 shares traded. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) has risen 8.24% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFT News: 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. and its Subsidiaries; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $192.0M; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $190.0M; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $44.85; 08/03/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 08/03/2018 SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q EPS 60C; 02/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Safety Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAFT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Geo Group Inc/The (GEO) by 39.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 322,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 501,630 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.63M, down from 824,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Geo Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.28. About 263,174 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO REFINANCING TERM LOANS IS EQUAL TO LIBOR PLUS 2.00%; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO); 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS; 06/03/2018 Geo Group Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 14; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018; 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $2.45-$2.53/Share; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO OF $0.43 PER DILUTED SHARE

Analysts await The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. GEO’s profit will be $81.11 million for 6.45 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by The GEO Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Everi Holdings Inc by 195,383 shares to 6.12 million shares, valued at $64.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 29,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 884,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold SAFT shares while 30 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 15.13 million shares or 19.16% more from 12.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Corp has 51,456 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential invested 0% of its portfolio in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Legal & General Gp Plc reported 0% of its portfolio in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). 1,150 were reported by Panagora Asset Mgmt. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0% invested in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Sg Americas Ltd holds 0.01% or 6,559 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0.01% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 3,415 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pdts Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 3,300 shares. 6,838 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Citadel Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 3,287 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd has 0.01% invested in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) for 450 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 15,305 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 3,780 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Regions Fin stated it has 250 shares.