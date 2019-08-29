Geo Group Inc/The (GEO) Position Upped by Tudor Investment Et Al; Lincoln National Has Lifted Its Position in At&T (T) as Valuation Rose

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 13.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 13,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 113,831 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.57M, up from 100,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $35.15. About 21.23 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T’S WASHINGTON STAFF HIRED TRUMP LAWYER MICHAEL COHEN AFTER COHEN APPROACHED THEM; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Expects to Invest $25 Billion in Capital in 2018, or $23 Billion Net of Expected FirstNet Reimbursements; 15/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: AT&T, Time Warner merger trial delayed two days; 29/03/2018 – PC Magazine: Exclusive: AT&T LTE Hits 537Mbps in Chicago; 09/04/2018 – Sharp Tongue and Pencil: Meet the Judge Presiding Over the Government’s Case Against AT&T; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for IPO of Latin America TV Business Vrio (Correct); 19/04/2018 – AT&T’s CEO Finally Gets to State His Case for Time Warner Deal; 20/03/2018 – OPENING STATEMENTS IN THE TRIAL TO DECIDE IF AT&T MAY BUY TIME WARNER WERE DELAYED UNTIL THURSDAY BECAUSE OF BAD WEATHER IN WASHINGTON; 28/03/2018 – Ericsson Media Solutions Selected by AT&T to Deliver Premier Golf Tournament; 15/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S PEGATRON SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT AT T$14.68 BLN

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Geo Group Inc/The (GEO) by 126.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 59,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The hedge fund held 107,264 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, up from 47,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Geo Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.13. About 364,936 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89 billion and $2.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Commscope Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 57,874 shares to 12,167 shares, valued at $264,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 14,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,582 shares, and cut its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (NASDAQ:TYPE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.25% or 9.20M shares. Bowling Mngmt Limited Company reported 0.31% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Milestone Group Inc Inc invested in 11,830 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Van Strum & Towne accumulated 11,314 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Maryland Mngmt reported 255,896 shares stake. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Com invested 0.08% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Fincl Advantage holds 1,931 shares. Forte Capital Lc Adv, a New York-based fund reported 50,307 shares. Charter Tru has 0.47% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cap reported 18.46 million shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. United Asset Strategies invested in 0.56% or 76,049 shares. Tompkins Corp owns 33,905 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Advisory Inc reported 0.05% stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 5.16M shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 42,848 shares.

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity (FTEC) by 11,712 shares to 26,010 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 36,067 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,581 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity (FDIS).