Geo Group (GEO) Holder Nordea Investment Management Ab Lowered Holding; Qad (QADA) Share Price Declined While Algert Global Has Lowered by $309,858 Its Stake

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 51.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 7,206 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The hedge fund held 6,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $297,000, down from 14,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $756.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $40.33. About 48,262 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 11/04/2018 – QAD Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.072 Per Class A Share And $0.06 Per Class B Share; 27/04/2018 – QAD Presenting at Gartner Supply Chain Executive Summit May 14; 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Rev $80.8M; 22/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADB); 12/04/2018 – QAD INC – PRECISION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCED IT HAS JOINED BLOCKCHAIN IN TRANSPORT ALLIANCE; 22/05/2018 – QAD Announces Project Upgrade Technology Grant Recipients; 10/05/2018 – QAD Awards Partner Excellence at Explore 2018; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q EPS 7c; 08/05/2018 – QAD Welcomes Customers and Partners to QAD Explore 2018 in Dallas; 04/04/2018 – QAD Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Geo Group (GEO) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 36,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 545,821 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.48 million, down from 582,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Geo Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.27. About 455,040 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REFINANCING OF ALL EXISTING SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS WITH REFINANCING TERM LOANS IN AGGREGATE OF $792.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO); 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO REFINANCING TERM LOANS IS EQUAL TO LIBOR PLUS 2.00%; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC SAYS ON APRIL 30 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO.1 TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q EPS 29c

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $175.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 41,507 shares to 64,290 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 12,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,296 shares, and has risen its stake in Mrc Global Inc (NYSE:MRC).

Analysts await QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 164.29% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.14 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by QAD Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 350.00% negative EPS growth.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gerdau Adr (NYSE:GGB) by 461,800 shares to 804,700 shares, valued at $3.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sirius Xm Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 3.41M shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.65M shares, and has risen its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Analysts await The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. GEO’s profit will be $81.24M for 6.44 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by The GEO Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

