Genworth Finl (Put) (GNW) Shareholder Centerbridge Partners LP Trimmed Stake; Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Holder Francisco Partners Management LP Cut Its Position

Centerbridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) (GNW) by 32.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp sold 1.26 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 2.57M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.83 million, down from 3.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.49. About 3.44 million shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 24/04/2018 – Genworth: Cfius to Proceed Directly to a 45-Day Investigation Period Following a One-Day Review Period; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Says Signs of Softening in Cure Rates Emerged in 1Q18; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Reduces National Borrower-Paid Monthly and Single Premium Rates; Introduces Adjustors for Co-Borrower and DTI; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – COS HAVE WITHDRAWN, RE-FILED THEIR JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE TO PROVIDE CFIUS TIME TO REVIEW PROPOSED DEAL BETWEEN CO AND OCEANWIDE; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED A$67.4M; 03/04/2018 – Genworth Holdings CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH MI CANADA 1Q OPER EPS C$1.31, EST. C$1.20; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Net $112M; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE WITHDRAW & REFILE CFIUS JOINT NOTICE; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Rev $2.12B

Francisco Partners Management Lp decreased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 60.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp sold 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 73,534 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 186,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.45. About 103,956 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 06/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – MARCH RETAIL SEGMENT OTC AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME $ 11.9 BLN VS $ 10.4 BLN; 27/03/2018 – GAIN SEES ESMA’S NEW RULES PLACING UNDER 5% OF ’18 REV AT RISK; 15/05/2018 – Gain Capital at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 14; 23/04/2018 – DJ GAIN Capital Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GCAP); 30/05/2018 – GAIN Capital to Sell GTX ECN Business to Deutsche Börse Group’s FX unit, 360T; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $33M; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.5% Position in Gain Capital; 09/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL FUTURES CONTRACTS UP 38.5%; 09/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL INSTITUTIONAL ECN VOLUME $ 279M, UP 21%; 30/05/2018 – Deutsche Boerse to Buy GTX’s ECN Business From GAIN for $100M — Deal Digest

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,477 were reported by Pnc Ser Grp. Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv, Georgia-based fund reported 18,000 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 205,253 shares. James Invest has invested 0.06% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 1.13 million shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Com stated it has 101,999 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Kepos Capital Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 112,747 shares. Moreover, Park Natl Corporation Oh has 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Fil Ltd stated it has 156 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Invesco owns 1.08M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 97,865 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 4,924 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 0.01% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 600,000 shares.

More notable recent Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Best Buy, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Genworth Financial Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Genworth: Merger In Jeopardy – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Genworth Announces Consent Solicitation for its Outstanding Notes – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Put Trading Picks Up During GNW’s M&A Surge – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 08/13/2019: GNW,BBU,SUPV,UDR – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 83.33% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.3 per share. GCAP’s profit will be $1.87M for 22.25 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.