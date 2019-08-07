Genworth Finl (Put) (GNW) Shareholder Centerbridge Partners LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $3.79 Million as Stock Rose; As Kimberly Clark Com (KMB) Stock Value Rose, Argi Investment Services Has Decreased Its Holding by $948,699

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp Com (KMB) by 48.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 7,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 8,201 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 15,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $133.65. About 35,266 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 20/04/2018 – Kimberley-Clark looks to begin arbitration against Venezuela; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Underhill to Lead North Amer Consumer Business, With Brands Such as Huggies, Kleenex, Cottonelle, Depend; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q EPS 26c; 17/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Webcast its Participation in the 2018 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Earnings Beat, As Company Offers Higher Sales Guidance — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – USW Calls on Wisconsin Senate to Vote on Kimberly-Clark Plan; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – UNDERHILL IS SUCCEEDING LARRY ALLGAIER; 16/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO ANNOUNCES A MXN3B TERM LOAN AGREEMENT; 12/04/2018 – Made in Alabama: BREAKING: Kimberly-Clark announces $100M investment in #MobileAL mill to expand capacity

Centerbridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) (GNW) by 32.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp sold 1.26 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 2.57M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.83 million, down from 3.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.85. About 145,021 shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Says Signs of Softening in Cure Rates Emerged in 1Q18; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Financial Schedules Earnings Conference Call For May 2nd; 27/03/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Extend Merger Agreement; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Short-Interest Ratio Rises 73% to 9 Days; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC -CO, OCEANWIDE AGREED TO A FOURTH WAIVER AND AGREEMENT OF EACH PARTY’S RIGHT TO TERMINATE MERGER AGREEMENT; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Enhances Encompass Integration to Include New Functionality for Contract Underwriting Services; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – FOURTH WAIVER AND AGREEMENT EXTENDS PREVIOUS DEADLINE OF APRIL 1, 2018 TO JULY 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 25C, EST. 27C; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Reduces National Borrower-Paid Monthly and Single Premium Rates; Introduces Adjustors for Co-Borrower and DTI

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Meridian Investment Counsel reported 0.06% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 0.01% or 8.31 million shares. Meeder Asset Inc holds 0% or 15,596 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 34,349 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss Savings Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Virtu Lc has 0.01% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 44,333 shares. Moreover, Federated Pa has 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Gabelli & Investment Advisers has invested 0.1% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Litespeed Management Lc holds 8.52% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 2.19 million shares. Highlander Mngmt Limited Liability Co, New Jersey-based fund reported 2,900 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Citigroup Inc invested in 683,296 shares or 0% of the stock. D E Shaw And holds 0.01% or 2.98M shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 97,865 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.16% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Company, Delaware-based fund reported 43,560 shares. Guyasuta Invest Incorporated holds 0.15% or 10,801 shares in its portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc reported 5,012 shares. Connecticut-based Northeast Financial Consultants has invested 0.1% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). The New York-based Pinnacle has invested 0.07% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Provise Management Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 2,354 shares in its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Corporation accumulated 0% or 3,500 shares. Ls Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.38% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 29,549 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Company owns 9,539 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Macquarie Group Limited reported 1.87M shares stake. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.96% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Triangle Wealth invested in 61,668 shares or 1.95% of the stock. Nelson Roberts Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 240 shares.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $626.33 million for 18.67 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.